John Morgan discusses a lawsuit he filed challenging the state's ban on smokable medical marijuana on Thursday, July 6, 2017, outside the Leon County courthouse in Tallahassee.
John Morgan discusses a lawsuit he filed challenging the state's ban on smokable medical marijuana on Thursday, July 6, 2017, outside the Leon County courthouse in Tallahassee. Brendan Farrington AP
John Morgan discusses a lawsuit he filed challenging the state's ban on smokable medical marijuana on Thursday, July 6, 2017, outside the Leon County courthouse in Tallahassee. Brendan Farrington AP

State Politics

Medical marijuana advocate won’t run for governor as a Democrat — or stay in the party

By Alex Harris

aharris@miamiherald.com

November 24, 2017 11:26 AM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

One of Florida’s most prolific Democratic donors, a bourbon-swilling, salty-tongued lawyer with his own slogan and medical marijuana as his pet cause, is out.

In a series of tweets Friday morning, John Morgan announced his flirtation with running for governor as a Democrat is over, as is his affiliation with either political party.

“While it’s amazing to be leading the polls for Governor without being a candidate I can’t muster the enthusiasm to run for the nomination,” he wrote.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said he plans to register as an independent and vote for “the lesser of two evils.” If he were to run, he said, he would run as an independent.

This likely isn’t great news for Florida’s Democratic Party, which has traditionally counted on Morgan to open his wallet for its candidates. He’s been known to host fundraising dinners for Hillary Clinton and charge thousands of dollars a plate.

But Morgan said the tweets don’t mean he’s out of the race altogether.

“As a Democrat, yes,” he said. “I’m not sure about what I want to do, but I know what I don’t want to do.”

Morgan said his disillusionment with the Democratic Party has been brewing. He bought a table at the State Democratic Conference this year, but left before it was over, he said.

“It was just blah, blah, blah,” he said. “Talking a lot but saying nothing.”

Morgan, 61, has publicly mulled a run for governor in a state where he has widespread name recognition for his large legal firm — slogan: “Morgan & Morgan, for the people” — and his role in getting medical marijuana on the ballot twice. The wealthy businessman, who also owns amusement parks, hotels, a software company and three thoroughbred race horses, said he would largely self-finance his campaign.

That’s how he pushed his previous political project — medical marijuana. Morgan poured millions of his own money into getting the measure on the ballot, where it failed the first time and overwhelmingly succeeded the second time, in 2016. He’s also using his own money to sue the state for improperly implementing the law, he said.

Ben Pollara, the marijuana activist who partnered with Morgan in their quest to get marijuana on the ballot, said he’d be disappointed if Morgan didn’t run.

“Even as a non-candidate, he generated more enthusiasm than any of the current candidates,” said Pollara, executive chairman of advocacy group Florida for Care.

Morgan’s next amendment initiative is to raise Florida’s minimum wage. He said he hopes to have it on the ballot by 2020.

Related stories from Miami Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Pause
Cows fall from highway overpass After Utah car crash 1:34

Cows fall from highway overpass After Utah car crash

Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier talks about his performance against Pittsburgh 1:16

Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier talks about his performance against Pittsburgh

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide 5:23

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide

Wolves beat dogs in teamwork test 2:02

Wolves beat dogs in teamwork test

Tacoma woman chases man out of the house after he escapes police custody 1:43

Tacoma woman chases man out of the house after he escapes police custody

Man arrested after hit and run in North Carolina 0:25

Man arrested after hit and run in North Carolina

Mark Richt reacts after the Canes lose to Pittsburgh 1:22

Mark Richt reacts after the Canes lose to Pittsburgh

Ndamukong Suh on keeping the Dolphins' morale up 2:13

Ndamukong Suh on keeping the Dolphins' morale up

UM School of Nursing and Health Studies Simulation Hospital 1:19

UM School of Nursing and Health Studies Simulation Hospital

  • Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

    An Instagram video shows a Miami-Dade police officer punching a woman in the face while helping other cops ejecting her from Saturday night’s University of Miami win against Virginia Tech.

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video