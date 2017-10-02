Give Florida schools leeway to take in displaced Puerto Ricans, lawmakers ask state

As Florida communities prepare to take in Puerto Ricans displaced by Hurricane Maria, five lawmakers are asking the state’s top education official to grant flexibility to public schools so they can accommodate additional students in the coming months.

In a letter to state Education Commissioner Pam Stewart on Monday, the lawmakers formally asked the state to ensure schools receive additional funding that will be crucial to cover the uptick in student enrollment that wasn’t anticipated when the Legislature approved this year’s school spending in June.

They also want Stewart to give schools a break when it comes to certain required enrollment paperwork and constitutionally mandated caps on class sizes.

So many Puerto Rican families have literally lost everything, and we must stand ready to do everything possible to help their children transition as seamlessly as possible to a new school and learning environment. Rep. Bob Cortes, R-Altamonte Springs

“Not only must Florida be prepared for the influx of students, but we must allow schools to continue to implement their plan for a successful year,” the letter stated. “We believe these requests will help make the transitions of students from Puerto Rico manageable for our school districts and help ease displaced students back to their education.”

The letter was signed by five Republican House members: Rep. Manny Diaz Jr., of Hialeah, Bob Cortes of Altamonte Springs, David Santiago of Deltona, Rene Plasencia of Orlando and Mike La Rosa of St. Cloud.

Diaz is the House’s Pre-K-12 education budget chairman. The four other lawmakers are either of Puerto Rican descent themselves or represent districts that have high Puerto Rican populations.

State Rep. Bob Cortes, R-Altamonte Springs, talks with House Education Committee chairman Michael Bileca, R-Miami, on the House floor in April. Florida House of Representatives

“It is extremely important for Florida to be prepared for a large number of evacuees from Puerto Rico,” Cortes said in a statement. “So many Puerto Rican families have literally lost everything, and we must stand ready to do everything possible to help their children transition as seamlessly as possible to a new school and learning environment.”

Among the items Puerto Ricans coming to Florida might not have ready access to: Their child’s transcripts, immunization records or birth certificates.

The lawmakers are asking Stewart to “review the process” to address the students’ lack of academic records and to waive immunization and birth certificate requirements for enrollment in early learning or Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten programs.

RELATED: “Hurricane Maria could send wave of Puerto Rican students to Miami”

The group also called on Stewart to “implement an extended or alternative process” to ensure new students from Puerto Rico can be counted in the state Department of Education’s upcoming fall survey of student enrollment.

The tally is key in determining how much money school districts are allotted by the state through a formula that’s set by the Legislature.

We must adjust and prepare as a state to deal with the possible influx of students. Today we will request @EducationFL implement temp rules https://t.co/sZ6OFUGATw — Manny Diaz Jr. (@RepMannyDiazJr) October 2, 2017

Because teachers might also be among the displaced, the letter asked the DOE to “review the process for expedited temporary certification for teachers coming from Puerto Rico.”

But that shouldn’t be an issue. DOE spokeswoman Meghan Collins told the Herald/Times: “We have full reciprocity with Puerto Rico as we do with all U.S. states and territories. It’s in statute.”

The DOE did not immediately respond to a separate request for comment Monday on what its plans were to accommodate additional students.

Gov. Rick Scott’s office said in a statement Monday morning: “Florida school districts have processes in place to enroll K-12 students displaced by natural disasters, and all districts are prepared to enroll Puerto Rican evacuees. Families displaced by Hurricane Maria have begun arriving in Florida, and a number have already enrolled their students.”

More Videos 1:08 Customs and Border Crew rescues Puerto Rican family who wrote HELP on roof Pause 3:32 Betsy DeVos visits Tallahassee schools 1:08 Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years 3:30 Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers: You Wreck Me 2:10 Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 58 1:41 Miami Heat's Kelly Olynyk explains how he lives life the simple way 1:19 UM School of Nursing and Health Studies Simulation Hospital 1:29 Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found 1:29 Taxi driver tries to help Las Vegas concertgoers flee from shooting 1:48 Reactions on staff reduction at U.S. Embassy in Havana Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Customs and Border Crew rescues Puerto Rican family who wrote HELP on roof The crew of a US Customs and Border helicopter provided medical aid to three people who signaled for assistance by painting the word “help” on the roof of their home in Puerto Rico on September 24. The crew landed the Black Hawk helicopter on a mountain top and then trekked down a road that had been swept away by the landslide to reach the home. The video shows an aerial view of the roof with “HELP” painted on it, and crew stepping over fallen trees and underbrush before arriving and tending to the family. Customs and Border Crew rescues Puerto Rican family who wrote HELP on roof The crew of a US Customs and Border helicopter provided medical aid to three people who signaled for assistance by painting the word “help” on the roof of their home in Puerto Rico on September 24. The crew landed the Black Hawk helicopter on a mountain top and then trekked down a road that had been swept away by the landslide to reach the home. The video shows an aerial view of the roof with “HELP” painted on it, and crew stepping over fallen trees and underbrush before arriving and tending to the family. US Customs and Border Protection via Storyful