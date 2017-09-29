Florida’s battle of K-12 schools — traditional public vs. charter — moves to court

More Videos 3:32 Betsy DeVos visits Tallahassee schools Pause 0:39 Orcas nearly capsizes family on a Jet Ski 3:29 Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 1:18 First day of school for Miami-Dade County after Hurricane Irma 1:22 FEMA stages site in Hialeah for crews working on clearing storm debris 2:51 Coast Guard helps distribute water, supplies in Puerto Rico 1:40 Monday marks Jose Fernandez's death anniversary 2:03 Mayweather finishes off McGregor in 10th 0:33 Irma rides coast of Cuba toward Florida 1:08 Customs and Border Crew rescues Puerto Rican family who wrote HELP on roof Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The ABCs of charter schools Charter schools are one option in the growing "school choice" movement. Funded by taxpayer money, these schools are growing nationally, though some states have yet to pass related laws. Find out what sets them apart from traditional public and private sch Charter schools are one option in the growing "school choice" movement. Funded by taxpayer money, these schools are growing nationally, though some states have yet to pass related laws. Find out what sets them apart from traditional public and private sch Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy

Charter schools are one option in the growing "school choice" movement. Funded by taxpayer money, these schools are growing nationally, though some states have yet to pass related laws. Find out what sets them apart from traditional public and private sch Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy