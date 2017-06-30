Charter schools will get $96M in capital aid from Florida school districts next year

Florida’s 650 charter schools will see an extra $96.3 million coming their way in 2017-18, thanks to a controversial provision in a sweeping education bill Gov. Rick Scott signed into law earlier this month that forces school districts to hand over some of their local tax dollars.
An aspect of HB 7069 that most concerned school district administrators and locally elected school boards requires districts to give a cut of their taxpayer funding to privately managed charter schools for use on construction and maintenance projects.
Data requested by the Herald/Times and provided by the Florida House now provides a look at the statewide impact of that fiscal policy.
The $96 million equates to nearly 7 percent of the $1.4 billion statewide that county school districts would have had in total to spend next year, after accounting for required debt payments off the top.
$23.2 million is how much Miami-Dade schools have to share with charter schools
The state’s most populous school districts — Miami-Dade and Broward counties — will take the biggest hits in terms of pure dollar amounts under the new sharing formula.
Similar to what district administrators had estimated, the House breakdown shows Miami-Dade public schools will have to share $23.2 million with its charter schools next school year, or about 12 percent of its capital dollars after debt payments.
Broward schools will have to share about $12 million, or about 10 percent.
A couple smaller school districts, though, will proportionally have to give a greater cut of their available funds to charter schools. The shared dollars equate to a full 33 percent of Sumter County schools’ available capital spending after debt and 24 percent of Franklin County schools’ funds, according to the House data.
School districts in Tampa Bay will feel less of a relative impact, although the dollar amounts are still in the millions.
$12 million is how much Broward schools have to share with charter schools
Pinellas County schools will have to share 4.7 percent of their available funds, or about $4.9 million, and Hillsborough County schools will need to share about 3 percent, or $1.9 million. Pasco County is listed among several school districts that won’t have to share any percentage of their capital money, the House data says.
Florida has 4,200 K-12 public schools, of which 650 are charter schools that receive taxpayer funding but are managed by private entities not under the control of the school district. Some of those private operators are for-profit companies.
School districts previously had the option to share their capital money with charter schools, but few did. Charter school advocates have for several years sought a statewide mandate, arguing they should be funded equally with traditional public schools.
However, by comparison with the aging facilities many traditional schools use, charter schools often locate in new or leased property, which come with fewer expenses.
Miami Herald reporter Mary Ellen Klas contributed.
Sharing with charter schools
Here are the top 10 districts most affected by the sharing requirement, in terms of the percentage of capital dollars each will have to share after accounting for debt service:
1. Sumter County: $4.6 million of $13.8 million available, 33.4 percent
2. Franklin County: $435,800 of $1.8 million available, 24.1 percent
3. Sarasota County: $8.9 million of $65.6 million available, 13.5 percent
4. Miami-Dade County: $23.2 million of $196 million available, 11.9 percent
5. Monroe County: $1.1 million of $9.8 million available, 10.8 percent
6. Glades County: $92,100 of $885,000 available, 10.4 percent
7. Lee County: $7.3 million of $71.2 million available, 10.2 percent
8. Broward County: $12 million of $120.4 million available, 10 percent
9. Indian River County: $1.3 million of $13.5 million available, 9.8 percent
10. Madison County: $98,900 of $1 million available, 9.5 percent
Source: Florida House.
