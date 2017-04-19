Miami lawmaker will seek new path for school recess after it stalls through House inaction

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:00 Fans get nostalgic at Florida Supercon Retro Pause 1:48 Autistic 10-year-old arrested while mother tries to reason with officers 2:25 Broward Democrat: 'We’re creating a segregated system' with 'schools of hope' 1:22 Kindergartners make plea for recess 1:20 Nine Hurricanes inducted into UM Sports Hall of Fame 0:38 Larry King and Chris Bosh talk piercings 0:49 Man wanted by police for allegedly beating a dog to death 0:40 Shrinking agriculture industry fights to survive in South Florida 1:07 Previewing who the Dolphins might pick in the 2017 NFL Draft 2:24 Offshore corporations: The secret shell game Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Kindergartners at Miami Gardens Elementary School seem to have all the facts down about the benefits recess can bring. These energetic 5 and 6-year-olds feel the need for some sunshine and fresh air. Emily Michot Miami Herald