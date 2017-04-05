Canada marijuana company purchasing Florida grower Chestnut Hill Tree Farm

One of the largest players in Canada’s cannabis industry is buying into Florida’s expanding medical marijuana market as part of a $60 million bid to purchase and operate one of the state’s seven license-holders.
Aphria, a publicly traded firm based out of Ontario, plans to use an affiliate to purchase most or all the assets of Chestnut Hill Tree Farm, the Alachua nursery that operates CHT Medical. Aphria intends to invest $25 million in the deal, combined with $35 million raised through a private placement, and says the purchase is part of a larger expansion into the U.S. market.
The company that will ultimately take over operations of Chestnut’s CHT Medical marijuana will be called Liberty Health Sciences and is commonly known as Aphria USA. Aphria will own shares and have executives on Liberty’s board, and says it will license its brand and growing technologies to Liberty.
“Aphria’s success story is no longer limited to Canada,” CEO Vic Neufeld said in a press release that according to a disclaimer was not to be distributed to the United States.
With the deal, Aphria becomes the latest out-of-state operator to jump into Florida’s market, joining The Green Solution and Palliatech. Florida’s other six marijuana cultivators have or are currently raising capital for expansions. But so far, only Costa Farms of Modern Health Concepts has officially sold any stake in its company, and that purchase was for a minority stake.
This agreement appears to contemplate the wholesale acquisition of CHT Medical’s operation.
Under state law, the purchase must be approved by the Florida Department of Health, which had not responded as of mid-Wednesday afternoon to questions about the sale. If the transaction goes through, it’s unclear if Chestnut Hill Tree Farm owners Deborah Gaw or Robert Wallace will retain any ownership or stake in the company, as Aphria’s press release did not explicitly say.
Wallace did not return phone calls and an email Wednesday. An attempt to reach Aphria on the phone and through email was similarly unsuccessful.
