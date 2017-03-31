Where did $1.3 billion for affordable housing go? Florida Legislature took it.

1:31 Will Florida lawmakers’ education priorities be used for leverage in 2017? Pause

1:57 'We are a nation of rules', Florida lawmakers declare in seeking to ban immigrant sanctuaries

1:18 'Let's stop this no-snitch mentality,' Miami lawmaker says

1:04 Supporters of Orlando state attorney rally in Tallahassee

1:27 Crash victim Spencer Havard "is in heaven right now," father says

2:43 Parents of Lauren Lamar speak about Russell Bruce's actions the night of their daughter's death

0:22 California Highway Patrol seeking car surfing daredevil after dangerous highway stunt

2:42 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase meets the press at combine

3:26 The insults being hurled at women in Washington