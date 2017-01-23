Secretary resigned after $98 million in legal fees in Florida water wars

Florida's top environmental regulator abruptly resigned Friday, two days after House budget officials expressed disapproval of his management of a legal contract that had ballooned by more than $54.4 million in the last two years over a water fight with Georgia.
Jon Steverson, who has led the Department of Environmental Protection under Gov. Rick Scott for the last two years, will step down effective Feb. 3 and go to work for Foley Lardner, a spokesman for Gov. Rick Scott told the Tampa Bay Times on Friday.
Foley Lardner is one of the four outside law firms hired by the state to handle its 16-year lawsuit against Georgia over water rights to the Apalachicola, Chattahoochee and Flint River Basin. Florida sued Georgia in 2013 claiming the state’s excessive use of water from the Chattahoochee and Flint rivers was endangering Florida’s oyster industry and harming the economy of North Florida.
Since 2001, the state has been billed $97.8 billion on the water wars, according to an analysis by the House Appropriations Committee, and has spent $71.9 million to date.
Nearly $40 million of it was spent in the last two years after Florida asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene and the court appointed a special master to resolve the dispute.
In October, Ralph Lancaster, a civil attorney from Portland, Maine, held five weeks of hearings in a Maine courtroom. Earlier this month, he ordered both sides to meet for mediation by Jan. 24 and submit a memorandum to him by Jan. 26 before he makes a recommendation.
After years of budgeting little more than $4 million in attorneys fees, lawmakers allocated nearly $17.5 million in 2015-16 for legal fees and costs in the case and another $18.6 million for the 2016-17 budget. The department tapped $5.4 million in from its reserves for a total of $23.9 million in
available funding this year.
But, two weeks ago, Steverson said he needed $17.1 million more to finance the litigation. He filed a budget amendment asking the House and Senate’s Joint Legislative Budget Commission to approve another $13 million but said the total cost for the year would be about $41 million.
Rep. Carlos Trujillo, R-Miami, the House Appropriations chairman who is himself a civil litigation attorney, said the numbers “struck me as excessive — as if the supervisors of the project lost control of the costs.”
He asked Steverson to justify the expenses, asked for a detailed breakdown, including the names and hours of each attorney, as well as the cost of expert witnesses, and suggested the item may not be approved.
According to a spreadsheet obtained by the Herald/Times, the numbers showed that the lead lawyers, Washington-based Latham Watkins, would be paid $35.9 million between 2015 and 2017.
Foley Lardner, the Florida firm where Steverson’s predecessor, Hershel Vinyard, works and where Steverson is now headed, would be paid $2.6 million over the same time. Two other firms also were paid lesser amounts: $1 million to Blankenau and $966,000 to Carlton.
The records also show that the firms charged the state for 32 to 35 full-time legal staff for 40 hours a week over four months. Expert witness and consulting costs have total $11 million over the 16 years.
“With litigation of this magnitude you have a management company that manages the cost of this litigation, but there were so many overages with this,” Trujillo said. “It seems a runaway train and there were no cost control measures.”
He questions whether anyone at DEP, which was allowed to seek outside counsel when Attorney General Pam Bondi declined to take the lead on the case, scrutinized the expenses.
“Was somebody sitting down and making sure the time is commensurate with the work that is done?” he asked.
Meanwhile, Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal, signed an executive order last week increasing the money his state has spent on litigation in the last year to nearly $30 million, according to a report in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Trujillo said that Florida’s lawyers have told him that Georgia is driving the litigation but, he said, if that’s the case, Georgia’s costs should be higher than Florida’s.
“It raises even more questions about why we are overpaying,’’ he said.
Steverson’s request for additional money will be taken up by the Joint Legislative Budget Committee at Tuesday’s meeting.
Mary Ellen Klas: 850-222-3095, meklas@miamiherald.com, @MaryEllenKlas
