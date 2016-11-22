With contrasting styles and priorities, Negron, Corcoran take over leadership of Florida Legislature

Under new leadership, the Florida Legislature entered a strange new world Tuesday as the House speaker condemned the entrenched power of lobbyists and called for major changes in spending sure to be opposed by the Senate and Gov. Rick Scott.
House Speaker Richard Corcoran, R-Land O’Lakes, described a Capitol controlled by lobbyists and politically-wired vendors, with lawmakers doing their bidding at the expense of taxpayers.
“Too many bills filed in session are given to members by lobbyists and special interests,” Corcoran said. “Too many lobbyists see themselves as the true power brokers of this process. Too many appropriations projects are giveaways to vendors and the decision of whether they get in the budget has more to do with their choice of lobbyist than the merits of the project … It all ends, and it all ends today.”
But it won’t all end as easily as it sounds.
Despite Corcoran’s zeal for reforming the process of lawmaking, he controls only one side of the Capitol. The Senate, led by Republican Joe Negron of Stuart, has very different ideas.
Negron opposes new House rules adopted Tuesday that require lawmaker-sponsored spending projects to be filed as stand-alone bills by next March 7, the opening day of the session.
Negron said his top priority is improving Florida universities by giving their leaders more freedom to recruit and keep top faculty, replacing aging infrastructure, making college more affordable and improving four-year graduation rates.
“Let’s make our good universities great,” Negron said.
Negron also defended free speech on public college and university campuses, and said he hoped they “will continue to reject the culture of coddling that has consumed some campuses around our country the past few weeks and months.”
Despite the atmosphere of newness at the one-day organizational session, one thing hasn’t changed: Partisanship.
As House Democratic Leader Janet Cruz, of Tampa, strongly endorsed Corcoran’s ideas, Senate Democratic Leader Oscar Braynon, of Miami Gardens, had a one-word verdict for Corcoran and his chief ally, Rep. Jose Oliva, R-Miami Lakes.
“Bulls---,” Braynon said.
“He must be expecting criminals and unethical people to come to the House,” Braynon told the Herald/Times. “If Richard Corcoran and Jose Oliva really wanted to change the culture of the House, to me they wouldn't be afraid to debate issues. They wouldn't stifle Democratic bills.”
Braynon decried “this foolishness, claiming we're cleaning up the process because people can’t fly on jets, or text lobbyists or get a promotion in a government job.”
Like President-elect Donald Trump, who has promised to “drain the swamp” in Washington, Corcoran said lobbyists have too much power in Florida.
Seated in the front row of the House chamber were several former speakers who are prominent lobbyists: Democrats James Harold Thompson and Lee Moffitt and Republicans Tom Feeney and Dean Cannon.
Corcoran, whose wife Anne founded a Pasco County charter school, said the Florida Education Association, a teacher union and key Democratic ally, is “destroying the lives” of children by fighting school choice expansion.
He called for 12-year term limits for trial judges and for shifting the Medicaid program from Washington to the states as Trump has proposed.
Not even the governor escaped the wrath of Corcoran, who wants to wipe out taxpayer-funded incentives Scott says are essential to attract new jobs to Florida.
“Too many hundreds of millions of tax dollars are wasted on corporate welfare because we’ve lost sight of what we believe,” Corcoran said.
Scott, who is entering his final two years as governor, had left the House chamber by the time Corcoran spoke those words.
Corcoran, 51, a lawyer who has been a top House staffer and partisan political operative, becomes the second speaker from Pasco County in the past two years, after Will Weatherford.
A father of six, devout Catholic and process wonk, Corcoran enjoys long discussions of politics, especially while savoring fine cigars.
Negron, a 55-year-old lawyer from Stuart, secured the presidency more than a year ago after a three-year battle with Sen. Jack Latvala, R-Clearwater.
Latvala was given the second most powerful post, the chairmanship of the budget-writing Appropriations Committee, in return for conceding the leadership fight to Negron.
66 of the Florida Legislature’s 160 lawmakers are freshman for the 2016-18 term: 20 senators and 46 representatives.
In the Senate, 25 Republicans and 15 Democrats took the oath of office, including 20 newcomers, the largest freshman class in the history of the Senate.
The House seated 79 Republicans and 41 Democrats, including a freshman class of 46 – 24 Republicans and 22 Democrats.
The House freshman class includes Rep. Robert Asencio, a Miami Democrat, who won the closest election in the state and was declared the winner Tuesday by 53 votes over former Republican Rep. David Rivera, who fell short in a manual recount of ballots and may yet contest the result in court.
Corcoran’s sweeping changes to House operations include a revamped House website, myfloridahouse.gov, where he posted an announcement Tuesday.
“There will be live and YouTube videos, a lobbyist database that the public can crowdsource with us to ensure ethics compliance, new and improved committee and floor calendars, and so much more,” it said.
Herald/Times staff writer Michael Auslen contributed to this report.
