'Third-party candidate' with armed security attempted to crash Senate debate

With three armed security guards in tow, an uninvited third-party candidate for Florida's U.S. Senate seat unsuccessfully attempted to enter Monday night's debate between Marco Rubio and Patrick Murphy.
Courtney Gilmartin, spokeswoman for University of Central Florida's police, said the four men attempted to enter the ticketed event as the debate began at the university's Fairwinds Alumni Center. The debate started at 7 p.m.
The candidate, whom Gilmartin did not identify, did not have a ticket, she said, "and his security was armed, which is a violation of Florida state statute that prevents guns on college campuses unless they are securely locked inside a vehicle."
This happened around the start of the debate. Nobody was hurt, and the event went on as scheduled. https://t.co/zmIOFmIrmG— UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) October 18, 2016
No one was hurt, the men were removed from campus and the debate went on as planned, Gilmartin said. She said more information, including police body camera video, would be available Tuesday.
Earlier Monday, no-party-affiliation candidate Tony Khoury, a Miami businessman, had threatened to crash the debate, saying in a statement that he would "attempt to attend" the debate to make his point of why he and the other independent and third-party candidates ought to be included.
However, it was not clear late Monday if Khoury was the candidate involved in the incident. His campaign did not immediately return an email seeking comment.
