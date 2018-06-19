Eileen Higgins wins Miami-Dade commission seat in upset over Zoraida Barreiro

Political newcomer Eileen Higgins won a seat on the Miami-Dade County Commission on Tuesday, defeating the better-funded campaign of the former commissioner's wife to scramble the conventional wisdom of who can get elected in a heavily Hispanic district in Miami.
Higgins, a Ohio native who adopted the campaign moniker "La Gringa," was ahead by six points over Zoraida Barreiro, the Cuban-born wife of Bruno Barreiro, who resigned to run in a Republican congressional primary. With 58 of 60 precincts reporting, Higgins had 53 percent of the vote, and Barreiro 47 percent.
With the Democratic Party deploying money and volunteers to boost Higgins early on in the special election, an officially nonpartisan contest became a proxy battle with Republicans.
The GOP used U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, a Republican from Miami, in robo-calls and mailers. Her husband's congressional campaign to become the Republican nominee to replace retiring Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen also became her top donor, with at least $95,000 in contributions.
District 5 straddles parts of Miami and Miami Beach, with a heavy concentration of active voters in Little Havana and other enclaves when older Cuban-American voters are considered vital to win in low-turnout elections.
Hillary Clinton carried the district by double digits in 2016, but Bruno Barreiro held the seat for 20 years before vacating it in March. He resigned earlier than required under state law to run for federal office, triggering a quick special election that was seen as favoring his chosen successor with a well-known last name: Zoraida Barreiro.
Though running for what would be her first political office, Barreiro enjoyed the financial support from Miami-Dade's circuit of lobbyists, developers and vendors who dominate fundraising for incumbents. Tuesday represented the second loss for Barreiro in as many years, after she failed to win a Miami commission seat in 2017.
It also represents a blow for her husband, who drained $95,000 from his campaign to succeed Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen in Florida's 27th Congressional District and transferred the money to his wife's election effort. That made him his wife's top donor.
Higgins, 53, is a marketing executive and community activist who helped organize efforts to reduce gun violence in Miami-Dade and participated in citizen panels studying the county budget and charter. A regular rider of county buses, she emphasized transit in the two-month campaign in the special election called after Barreiro's March 31 resignation. She also attacked her opponent for trying to be part of a Barreiro "dynasty" on a county board that needed fresh voices.
Her election was a letdown for Mayor Carlos Gimenez, a Republican who endorsed Barreiro and helped her raise money. When Higgins takes her seat after the election is formally certified Friday, she will tip the balance of the 13-member commission to the Democrats, 7 to 5. The one independent, Xavier Suarez, endorsed Higgins.
Voting has been under way for weeks, both through the mail and in early voting. The results revealed Tuesday showed broad strength for Higgins, who nearly tied Barreiro in mail-in ballots, traditionally a segment of voting where Republicans dominate. Higgins narrowly won early voting, but it was enough for her to pull ahead of Barreiro. Then came the Election Day results, which Higgins dominated. . With 58 of 60 precincts reporting, Higgins had 1,748 votes from Election Day compared to 1,093 for Barreiro — 62 percent to 38 percent.
Comments