Florida Gov. Rick Scott set to meet with Donald Trump Thursday

Florida Gov. Rick Scott is traveling to New York on Thursday to meet face to face with President-elect Donald Trump.
Scott has already spoken to Trump three times since election day, but the meeting on Thursday will give the governor a chance to congratulate him on his victory in person and offer his help to “reinvent the federal government,” Scott’s spokeswoman Jackie Schutz said.
Scott earlier this week praised having Trump in the White House and noted the two have known each other for 20 years.
“I think now I have a partner in the White House,” Scott said.
Scott has brushed off questions about whether he would join a Trump administration, repeatedly saying he is focused on his job as governor, which runs through 2018.
