South Florida voters, backing Clinton, feel hangover of Trump win

Millions of Florida voters celebrated Donald Trump’s presidential victory into the wee hours on Wednesday, rejoicing over the monumental gift of delivering the nation’s most critical battleground state to the populist Republican.
But for those who cast ballots for Hillary Clinton, the election results were a throbbing hangover of shock, bewilderment and pain — especially for Democrats and GOP-crossover voters in South Florida.
Many were unwilling to accept the reality of president-elect Trump soon sitting in the White House — not after he had spewed threats about building a wall on the Southwest border to keep out Mexican criminals, destroying the president’s signature healthcare program and locking up Clinton for mishandling classified emails as secretary of state.
Even many stalwart Republicans in South Florida, which as a region overwhelmingly voted for Clinton, could not fathom Trump’s stunning ascendance to the Oval Office.
“A ‘stealth vote’ driven by racism, xenophobia, fear, and anger defeated a flawed candidate who had the experience to govern but didn't sufficiently connect with people,” said Marcos Jimenez, a former George W. Bush-appointed U.S. attorney in Miami, who changed his party affiliation from Republican to independent during the campaign.
Jimenez said Clinton “allowed her opponent [Trump] to convince workers that he has their back despite a long history of stiffing them.”
“As the father of three daughters, I'm so glad I'm no longer a Republican and voted against a man who has constantly demeaned women and boasted about grabbing their genitals,” he added. “As a Cuban-American whose family fled a dictator, I'm so glad I voted against a man who denigrates Hispanics.”
Ana Navarro, a South Florida Republican pundit and CNN commentator who voted for Clinton, posted tweets that dripped with regret as well as sarcasm.
“Folks, if you went to sleep last night before the race was called, and are just waking up now, [you] may want to consider going back to sleep,” Navarro posted on her Twitter account.
“Good news is, I have offers to hide in Australia, Argentina, Israel, Panama,” she later posted. “Bad news is, I kind of like my life here.”
At the grassroots end of the political spectrum, leaders of the Miami Workers Center, Haitian Women of Miami and other nonprofit groups gathered at the Torch of Freedom on Biscayne Boulevard Wednesday morning to declare their fight is far from over.
In the headline of a news release, they called on “women of color to unite and protect each other after a racist, misogynist candidate was elected President of the United States.”
“Despite of the results at the national level, our votes impacted many local races from Florida to Arizona and California,” said Marcia Olivo, executive director for the Miami Workers Center.
“We recognize our numbers and our power, and we will not put them to rest until the next election cycle,” Olivo said. “Today, we are taking the streets to own our power, and to say we are here, we are organized, we stand together.”
As president-elect Trump’s detractors in South Florida lamented his triumph, the expectations game for his presidency began in earnest — starting with his victory speech early Wednesday morning in New York.
“It’s time for America to bind the wounds of division, to get together,” said Trump, who was flanked by his family and Vice President-elect Mike Pence. “To all Republicans and Democrats and independents across this nation, I say it is time for us to come together as one united people. It’s time.
“I pledge to every citizen of our land that I will be president for all Americans — and this is so important to me,” Trump continued. “For those who have chosen not to support me in the past — of which there are a few people — I’m reaching out to you for your guidance and your help so that we can work together and unify our great country.”
Near midday on Wednesday, Clinton gave a concession speech in New York that echoed the “Stronger Together” theme of her campaign, as she set aside the harsh tenor of her bitter differences with Trump.
“Donald Trump is going to be our president,” Clinton said. “We owe him an open mind and a chance to lead.”
As Trump reiterated throughout his candidacy, his presidency would be about giving a voice to the voiceless — a sentiment that has taken root across the world and most recently in Britain with its also-unexpected vote to exit the European Union.
That sentiment gave Trump a resounding victory early Wednesday.
“Will that translate into the economic policies that we see?” said Mekael Teshome, economist and an assistant vice president with The PNC Financial Services Group. “Most likely we are going to see the candidacy and the reality of the office at some point are going to have to mingle.”
Teshome said the short-term impacts of the Trump presidency will likely be felt locally by retirees in South Florida who derive a substantial portion of their income from the stock market. Early Wednesday, stocks plummeted and then recovered by the opening bell on Wall Street.
Going into 2017, Teshome predicts Trump's presidency would include higher deficit spending for infrastructure, leading to higher-than expected inflation. In South Florida, that could impact consumer spending power, potentially leading to more visitors.
But on the real estate side, Trump's trade and immigration policies could stymie foreign investment in South Florida, something that has largely been propping up the local real estate economy since the early 2000s.
“Beyond the real estate sector, even just retail and tourism, there are spill over affects,” Teshome said. “Right now everyone is trying to digest the information.”
Comments