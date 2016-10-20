Fact-checking Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton in the Las Vegas debate

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump met for the third and final presidential debate of 2016, in the wake of Trump’s baseless claims of a rigged election and the release of hacked emails from Clinton’s campaign manager.
Trump declined to say whether he would accept the result of the Nov. 8 presidential election.
"I will look at it at the time," he said. "I will keep you in suspense."
Clinton, who called Trump’s remarks "horrifying," defended her family’s foundation and the contents of the emails released by Wikileaks.
Beyond sparring over personal issues, Clinton and Trump also disagreed on foreign policy, immigration and domestic policy.
So just how accurate were their claims? Here are 16 claims (so far) from the two candidates, fact-checked.
Clinton: "I have major disagreements" with Trump on issues like marriage equality, abortion and Citizens United.
Trump is against gay marriage and is currently pro-life. He has been critical of the Citizens United Supreme Court decision in the past.
Trump: "I believe if my opponent should win this race, which I truly don't think will happen, we will have a Second Amendment which will be a very, very small replica of what it is right now."
This is a more tempered and more accurate version of Trump’s previous claim that Clinton "wants to abolish the Second Amendment." (We rated that claim False.)
Clinton has said and continues to say she supports the right to bear arms, but with stronger gun control.
Clinton: "What the District of Columbia was trying to do was to protect toddlers from guns and so they wanted people with guns to safely store them."
Trump criticized Clinton for not agreeing with the District of Columbia. vs. Heller decision, in which the Supreme Court upheld the individual right to bear arms. Clinton says she supports this decision but her defense of her opposition is Half True.
City leaders did specifically cite the danger posed to children in trying to keep in place gun regulations, but child safety wasn’t the sole topic cited by defenders of the city’s gun control ordinance. The Heller decision dealt with a much broader issue than protecting toddlers from firearm deaths or injuries.
Clinton: "We have 33,000 people a year who die from guns."
We rated this claim Mostly True. The number is accurate, but it leaves unsaid that the two-thirds of these deaths are suicides, not homicides.
Clinton: "Indeed, he said women should be punished, that there should be some form of punishment for women who obtain abortions."
A similar claim from Democratic Sen. Barbara Boxer rates Half True.
Trump did say something to this effect, but within a matter of hours, his campaign retracted that statement. Trump said he meant doctors should be punished for providing abortions, not women who undergo the procedure. There’s no evidence this was a long-held position.
Trump: "Hillary wants to give amnesty. She wants to have open borders."
While her plan would make it easier for undocumented to avoid deportation, she has repeatedlt said she supports border security.
In a brief speech expert from 2013, Clinton purportedly says, "My dream is a hemispheric common market, with open trade and open borders, some time in the future with energy that is as green and sustainable."
But we don’t have more context about what Clinton meant by "open borders" because she has not released the full speech. Her campaign has said she was talking about clean energy across the hemisphere.
We rated Trump’s claim Mostly False.
Trump: "The single-biggest problem is heroin that pours across our southern borders, just pouring, and destroying their youth and is poisoning the blood of their youth and plenty of other people."
Trump’s claim that heroin "pours across our southern borders" is True. The vast majority of heroin in the United States comes from Mexico and South America.
Trump: "She wants 550 percent more people than Barack Obama, and he has thousands and thousands of people."
We rated this claim True. Clinton supported allowing in 65,000 refugees when President Obama supported a 10,000 figure. (The refugees would be screened.) That’s a 550 percent increase.
Trump: "I don’t know Putin."
We gave Trump a Full Flop on whether he has a relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In 2013, he said, "I do have a relationship." In 2014 he said, "I spoke, indirectly and directly, with President Putin" and said the Russian leader had sent him a present. In 2015, he said, "I got to know him very well" due to their joint appearance on 60 Minutes. More recently, though, Trump has said, "I never met Putin -- I don't know who Putin is" and "I have no relationship with him."
Clinton: "You encouraged espionage against our people."
Trump said at a press conference in South Florida that he hoped Russia was able to find "the 30,000 emails that are missing." That was a reference to Clinton’s emails, not Americans’ emails more broadly. We rate this claim Half True.
Clinton: "We have 17 intelligence agencies, civilian and military, who have all concluded that these espionage attacks, these cyberattacks, come from the highest levels of the Kremlin and they are designed to influence our election."
This is True. The Director of National Intelligence, which speaks for the country’s 17 federal intelligence agencies, released a joint statement saying the intelligence community at large is confident that Russia is behind recent hacks into political organizations’ emails.
Clinton: "He’s advocated more countries getting them, Japan, Korea, even Saudi Arabia."
Trump has said some countries, namely Japan and South Korea, might be "better off" if they were to develop nuclear weapons." In the same interview, he said he opposes nuclear proliferation.
Clinton: "I want us to have the biggest jobs program since World War II, jobs in infrastructure and advanced manufacturing."
Using rough estimates of public investment in several sectors, the size of Clinton’s proposals — at least $900 billion over 10 years — appears larger than any other 10-year investment since World War II. It’s worth keeping in mind, though, that when we look at the size of the historical public investments as a share of GDP, there have been 12 years since World War II with larger public investments.
In terms of whether these investments will result in new, good-paying jobs, that’s all a matter of prediction. We rated her claim Half True.
Clinton: "His whole plan is to cut taxes, to give the biggest tax breaks ever to the wealthy and to corporations."
Trump’s tax plan would deliver more tax cuts to the top 1 percent (equivalent to 1.32 percent of GDP) than the Bush tax cuts (0.66 percent of GDP).
Trump: "She did call (the Trans Pacific Partnership) the gold standard. And they actually fact checked, and they said I was right. I was so honored."
We rated his claim at the first presidential debate Mostly True. Clinton did use that language in 2012 when discussing TPP in Australia. It’s worth noting that at this point the deal was still under negotiation and because that was done behind closed doors, there’s no way to know how much it changed.
Trump: "Just like when you ran the State Department, $6 billion was missing. How do you miss $6 billion? You ran the State Department, $6 billion was either stolen. They don't know. It's gone, $6 billion."
As we’ve previously reported, this is misleading. In March 2014, a State Department Inspector General alert warned that files for over $6 billion worth of contracts from 2008 to 2014 — spanning the entirety of Clinton’s tenure as secretary of state from 2009 to 2013 — "were incomplete or could not be located at all."
PolitiFact staff writers Lauren Carroll, Steve Contorno, C. Eugene Emery, Joshua Gillin, Allison Graves, Jon Greenberg, To Kertscher, Louis Jacobson, Riley Snyder, and Miriam Valverde contributed to this article.
Politifact Florida is a partnership between The Tampa Bay Times and the Miami Herald to check out truth in politics.
