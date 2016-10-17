Court orders Florida elections chief to meet Monday deadline on fixing mail ballots

Gov. Rick Scott’s chief elections officer is under a strict court-imposed deadline to allow mail ballots with faulty signatures to be fixed in time to be counted in the upcoming election — a ruling that could affect thousands of Florida voters.
Calling state elections laws “a severe burden on the right to vote,” U.S. District Judge Mark Walker on Sunday overode Secretary of State Ken Detzner’s objections and ordered him to allow a fix in cases in which a voter’s signature on a mail ballot envelope does not match the signature on file.
“It’s a good order,” said Pinellas Supervisor of Elections Deborah Clark. “Any law that results in more ballots being accepted is a good law.”
In a blistering opinion, Walker excoriated the state for having “consistently chipped away at the right to vote.”
If Detzner does not do as ordered by the close of business Monday, the judge said he will take “appropriate action,” which could include holding Detzner in contempt of court.
Attorneys for Detzner resisted the court action and unsuccessfully argued in court papers filed Friday that Detzner was not the appropriate official to be under an order because ballots are counted by counties, not the state.
That prompted an angry Walker to cancel a scheduled hearing and issue his extraordinary Sunday night ruling, three weeks before the presidential election.
The judge called it “at best disingenuous” for Detzner to tell the court that he wasn’t the proper party to get such an order, when he has routinely issued directives to them in the past.
Detzner’s office did not immediately respond to phone and email requests for comment Monday.
In his ruling, Walker excoriated not only Detzner but also Florida’s Republican-controlled Legislature, which in 2004, under Republican control, eliminated a provision that allowed ballots with mismatched signatures to be counted.
Three years ago, lawmakers changed the law to allow a “cure” for ballots with no signature, but no such fix was included for cases of mismatched signatures, which Walker called “illogical, irrational and patently bizarre.” He also said “there is simply no evidence” that ballots with mismatched signatures were cast fraudulently.
In the Legislature, Democrats, led by Sen. Chris Smith, D-Fort Lauderdale, offered an amendment to a major elections bill (HB 7013) in the 2013 session that included the mismatched signature fix required by the judge’s order, but Republicans rejected it on an unrecorded voice vote.
At the time, supervisors of elections opposed the change and had concerns about how many potential voters could be affected, especially in the state’s largest counties.
Nearly 2.5 million Floridians have requested mail ballots in this election.
The five counties with the most mail ballot requests, as of Monday, were Miami-Dade, Pinellas, Broward, Orange and Hillsborough.
Elections supervisors in Florida are elected to four-year terms in every county except for Miami-Dade, where Supervisor Christina White is appointed. More than half of Florida’s 66 elected supervisors are registered Republicans.
Pinellas promotes voting by mail more than any other county in the state, and more than two-thirds of voters are expected to vote by mail.
Statistically, that makes Pinellas more likely than any other county to have mail ballots with signature defects.
The problem of signature variation is often attributed to physical or mental health issues with older voters in Florida. But Clark said voters most likely to return ballots with defective signatures in Pinellas are young people not aware that a ballot envelope is a legal document.
“It looks like they don’t take the time to write their legal signature,” Clark said. “It’s a scribble on the envelope.”
Clark said her employees will immediately notify every voter whose ballot has a signature defect.
Problems must be fixed by 5 p.m. on Nov. 7, the day before the election.
“I’m proud of the judge,” said Ion Sancho, supervisor of elections for 28 years in Tallahassee’s Leon County, who testified in the case Friday. “I’m proud of him for standing up to the kind of tyranny the Republican Legislature has subjected its citizens to. Voting is an incredibly powerful right that is the basis of every civil right.”
Sancho criticized Detzner for failing to immediately notify all 67 elections supervisors of the judge’s order.
Tampa Bay Times researcher John Martin contributed to this report.
Contact Steve Bousquet at sbousquet@tampabay.com. Follow @stevebousquet.
Comments