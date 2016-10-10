Prominent Florida Republicans speak out about Trump video

Here’s a look at how South Florida’s Republican delegation to Congress and other prominent Florida Republicans have reacted to the video in which Donald Trump talks in vulgar terms about groping and making unwanted sexual advances at women.
▪ Sen. Marco Rubio (who has not rescinded his Trump endorsement):
Donald's comments were vulgar, egregious & impossible to justify.— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) October 8, 2016
No one should ever talk about any woman in those terms, even in private.
▪ Miami Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (who still says he intends to vote for “the Republican nominee”): “I’m glad Mr. Trump issued an apology for the tape that was released in which he is heard saying disrespectful and completely unacceptable comments regarding his interactions with women. It’s important that he acknowledged that statements like those are offensive and reprehensible.”
▪ Miami Rep. Ileana Ros Lehtinen (who never backed Trump): “As a woman, mother & grandmother, I categorically find that there are no excuses for Trump's degrading and obscene characterization of women.”
She later added: “In April, before Trump even clinched the nomination, I announced I could not and would not support Donald Trump in this election. I'm now calling on Donald Trump to drop out of the race for the good of our nation.”
▪ Miami Rep. Carlos Curbelo (who has never backed Trump):
I'm disgusted by Mr. Trump's comments. I wouldn't want anyone speaking about my wife, my daughters, or any woman that way. It's inexcusable.— Carlos Curbelo (@carloslcurbelo) October 8, 2016
Those who refuse to lead now will be condemned to following forever.— Carlos Curbelo (@carloslcurbelo) October 8, 2016
Better to be late than to never arrive at a logical, responsible decision.— Carlos Curbelo (@carloslcurbelo) October 8, 2016
▪ Former presidential candidate Jeb Bush (who has never backed Trump):
As the grandfather of two precious girls, I find that no apology can excuse away Donald Trump's reprehensible comments degrading women.— Jeb Bush (@JebBush) October 7, 2016
▪ Gov. Rick Scott, who chairs a pro-Trump super PAC: “I’m not following politics closely right now, but this is terrible. I don’t agree with anyone talking like this about anyone, ever.”
▪ Florida Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam, who has previously said he supports Trump: “Even by the base standards of this campaign season, his comments were vile and obscene.”
▪ Florida House Speaker Steve Crisafulli, who has previously said he supports Trump:
As a husband and father of two daughters, I am appalled by Donald Trump's comments about women. We deserve better in our politics.— Steve Crisafulli (@SteveCrisafulli) October 8, 2016
The Tampa Bay Times contributed to this report.
