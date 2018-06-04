Palm Beach real estate tycoon Jeff Greene files to run for governor

Palm Beach real estate tycoon Jeff Greene has filed to run for governor as a Democrat.
Green, a 63-year-old billionaire who ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate in 2010, filed papers Friday, according to state records. He acknowledged his interest in resurrecting his political career in April in an interview with the Palm Beach Post, and polled his name recently.
He could not immediately be reached for comment.
Greene enters an already crowded Democratic primary field that already features Andrew Gillum, Gwen Graham, Chris King and Philip Levine. Patrick Murphy, a former congressman from Jupiter, is also mulling a run and has been raising money. He is expected to make a decision sometime this week on whether to run what would be a bi-partisan ticket with former Republican congressman David Jolly.
Levine, the former Miami Beach mayor, has led polls thanks largely to investing nearly $8 million of his own dollars into a campaign that has been on a TV ad blitz since just about the moment he got into the race. Greene's plan likely includes investing his own money, considering he put nearly $24 million into his U.S. Senate campaign when he took 31 percent of the vote and lost to former congressman Kendrick Meek.
Forbes lists Greene's net worth as $3.8 billion.
"“If I did get involved,” Greene told the Palm Beach Post in April, “I’d be able to get my message out and spend whatever it would take to get me over the top.”
Greene's candidacy should shake up the Democratic primary. He filed just days before Graham announced she was going on TV for the first time in the campaign with an air-time purchase of more than $1 million in the Orlando and Tampa media markets. His entry into the race brings a third candidate to the Democratic field who can self-fund his campaign, with Levine and King also helping to bankroll their campaigns.
"I welcome Jeff Greene to this race to become Florida’s next Governor," Gillum said Monday morning in a statement released by his campaign. "As the son of a construction worker and bus driver, and still the only non-millionaire Democrat in our primary, I believe Florida Democrats need a true champion for working people as their nominee."
