Bloody Democratic primary looms in race to replace Ros-Lehtinen

Democrats believe they have a good shot to claim an extra seat in Congress this November as U.S. Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen prepares to retire.

But it also appears increasingly likely that the party's nominee will head into the general election bloodied and bruised.

Foreshadowing a long and contentious primary for the Miami congressional seat, state Rep. David Richardson is launching two commercials Tuesday (here and here) that promote his record in the Florida Legislature and attack former University of Miami president Donna Shalala over her stance on healthcare. The ads — the first on TV from any Democratic candidate in the race not named Shalala — tout Richardson's advocacy for Medicare for all and contrast that with a 2007 clip from a Shalala appearance on the Colbert Report in which she said she didn't support universal healthcare.

"You're not one of those universal healthcare people are you?" asks Colbert, at the time running shtick as a faux conservative on Comedy Central.

"No, actually I'm not," responded Shalala, who was Health and Human Services secretary in the 1990s when the Clintons tried to pass the Health Security Act.

Richardson's campaign says he' s putting more than $100,000 into the commercials. The spots begin airing only days after Shalala accused him of misrepresenting her stance in favor of universal healthcare as late-evolving.





"I've been for it. It's on my website," Shalala said during a debate Saturday at the University of Miami. "Let me remind you, what I’ve also said is Medicare has to be enhanced before we do it for all. It doesn’t have long-term care, it does not have dental benefits and it doesn’t have eyeglass care. I want universal healthcare and enhanced Medicare for all."

A review of DonnaShalala.com after the debate and again Monday evening turned up two commercials that say she supports for "affordable healthcare for all" but no mention of "universal" healthcare or Medicare for all. Overnight, healthcare was added to five campaign policies previously explained in-depth on her website, including a pledge to work "towards universal, high-quality, affordable health care for Floridians and all Americans."

Her campaign has also produced a television commercial that touts her role in creating the Children's Health Insurance Program during her time in the Clinton administration.





Healthcare is sure to be a contentious point among the two candidates, who are also competing with Matt Haggman, Michael Hepburn and Kristen Rosen Gonzalez for the Democratic nominee in Florida's 27th congressional district. In his commercials, and on an appearance on the Only in Miami Show on 880 AM Monday evening, Richardson ripped Shalala for joining the boards of home-builder Lennar and for-profit insurer UnitedHealth Group after her stint in Clinton's cabinet.

According to Barron's, a weekly newspaper published by Dow Jones and Company, Shalala sold 61,000 shares of UnitedHealth in 2005 worth $5.4 million. In a WPLG interview this month, she said she spent her time on the board advocating for affordable healthcare, but Richardson hopes to portray her as profiting off her time in the Clinton administration.

"She has really sold out the Democratic party to the corporations," Richardson said Monday evening.

Both Richardson and Shalala have the money for a firefight, should they choose to engage. Richardson, among the most prolific small-money fundraisers running for Congress, had $1 million cash in hand at the start of April. Shalala, who like Richardson has loaned $500,000 to her own campaign, had $1.1 million to spend.





So far, though, Shalala has either deflected or ignored Richardson's attacks. Polls have shown her with a comfortable lead in the race.