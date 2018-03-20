Parkland families push for progress in Washington before the March for Our Lives

At a news conference in front of the U.S. Capitol on March 13 are, from left, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-MT; Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-UT; Patrick Petty, his father Ryan Petty — who lost his 14-year-old daughter, Alaina, in the Parkland shooting — Kyle Kashuv, a junior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, and Sen. Marco Rubio, R-FL. Alex Wong Getty Images