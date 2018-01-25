House GOP to test conservative immigration bill as deadline for Dreamers looms

Nery Lopez, a DACA recipient, right, carries the “Dream Key” as she leads supporters of Dreamers — made up of immigrant youth, mothers and community members from United We Dream, We Belong Together, Students Working for Equal Rights (SWER), Florida Immigrant Coalition (FLIC), We Count!, Women Working Together, Friends of Miami-Dade Detainees, and Florida Student Power Network — up to the front doors of Sen. Marco Rubio’s district office on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, in Doral, Fla. They were denied access due to the government shutdown and Sen. Rubio’s presence in Washington, D.C. Carl Juste cjuste@miamiherald.com