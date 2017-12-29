Ileana Ros-Lehtinen’s hubby thinks she’s full of hot air. Here’s why he may be right.

More Videos 2:35 17 notable Trump moments of 2017 Pause 5:23 Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide 1:44 The Big Orange gets ready for New Year's Eve in Miami 1:47 At least 12 dead after fire rips through Bronx apartment 1:06 Miami-Dade Fire welcomes its newest members 2:07 Haiti’s child trafficking fight 1:34 Matt Moore talks about his first start of the season 1:02 Adam Gase talks about Ryan Tannehill's surgery 0:56 UM quarterback Malik Rosier expounds on what beating Wisconsin would do for Miami 0:36 Woman causes an estimated $200,000 worth of damage at art exhibit while taking selfie Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen talks Trump and her next adventure U.S. Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, the first Cuban American elected to Congress, reflects on her more than 35 years in elected office, why she’s glad she never endorsed Trump and what’s next for the Republican Party. U.S. Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, the first Cuban American elected to Congress, reflects on her more than 35 years in elected office, why she’s glad she never endorsed Trump and what’s next for the Republican Party. Caitlin Healy/McClatchy

