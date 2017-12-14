Rubio to vote against GOP tax bill if child credit isn't expanded for low-income families

Protesters rally against FCC net neutrality vote

"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block. On Thursday, the Federal Communications Commission plans to vote on a proposal that would not only undo the Obama-era rules that have been in place since 2015, but will forbid states to put anything similar in place.