With no recording of Trump’s call to soldier’s widow, will it be he said/she said?

More Videos

Trump feuds with Congresswoman over call to fallen soldier's widow 1:16

Trump feuds with Congresswoman over call to fallen soldier's widow

Pause
Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:29

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

Trump addresses relationship with Congress, soldier deaths in Niger and more 3:07

Trump addresses relationship with Congress, soldier deaths in Niger and more

Annette Taddeo: 'We sent a loud voice for new opportunities for new people and women.' 0:35

Annette Taddeo: "We sent a loud voice for new opportunities for new people and women."

Lawmakers tour Miami-Dade juvenile lockup 1:35

Lawmakers tour Miami-Dade juvenile lockup

Trump addresses relationship with Congress, soldier deaths in Niger and more 3:07

Trump addresses relationship with Congress, soldier deaths in Niger and more

“We’re alive and we’re fighting,” say some Puerto Ricans as they move on with life. 1:56

“We’re alive and we’re fighting,” say some Puerto Ricans as they move on with life.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase says he only listens to himself on coaching decisions 1:14

Dolphins coach Adam Gase says he only listens to himself on coaching decisions

Banned books that shaped American literature 2:08

Banned books that shaped American literature

Miami Beach police chief holds press conference after woman is killed by officer 1:35

Miami Beach police chief holds press conference after woman is killed by officer

  • Trump feuds with Congresswoman over call to fallen soldier's widow

    President Donald Trump and U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson from Miami Gardens have been feuding over a call he made to a fallen soldier's widow. Sgt. La David T. Johnson was killed in an ambush during a joint-military mission in Niger on Oct. 4, 2017.

President Donald Trump and U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson from Miami Gardens have been feuding over a call he made to a fallen soldier's widow. Sgt. La David T. Johnson was killed in an ambush during a joint-military mission in Niger on Oct. 4, 2017. Produced by Matias J. Ocner and Adrian Ruhi Miami Herald Staff
President Donald Trump and U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson from Miami Gardens have been feuding over a call he made to a fallen soldier's widow. Sgt. La David T. Johnson was killed in an ambush during a joint-military mission in Niger on Oct. 4, 2017. Produced by Matias J. Ocner and Adrian Ruhi Miami Herald Staff

Politics

With no recording of Trump’s call to soldier’s widow, will it be he said/she said?

By Howard Cohen

hcohen@miamiherald.com

October 18, 2017 4:03 PM

President Donald Trump’s “proof” seemed to grow more elusive Wednesday afternoon after White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said at a briefing that there was no recording of his call with the fallen soldier’s wife but that there were many people in the room. The Miami Gardens congresswoman who felt the president was insensitive, the White House said, “is trying to politicize the call to the widow.”

Trump accused U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson of lying about his conversation with fallen Miami Gardens soldier Sgt. La David T. Johnson’s widow — and he had proof, he tweeted.

“Democratic Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad!,” he tweeted Wednesday morning.

Wilson, the Democratic congresswoman and educator from South Florida who had mentored Johnson and his siblings, blasted back that she was in a car full of people and she overheard the president tell Myeshia Johnson “he knew what he signed up for” on speakerphone.

SGT Johnson, La David
Sgt. La David Johnson, was killed Oct. 4 in an ambush in Niger. His body was returned to Miami Gardens Oct. 17 for burial.
U.S. Army Special Operations Command

“I wasn’t in the car by myself. I’ll fight Mr. Trump toe to toe. He’s fighting the wrong one now. He doesn’t need to start up anything with me. He said what he said and he needs to call her and say he’s sorry and go on and run the country before he takes us to war. He spends too much time on stuff that doesn’t have to do with running this country,” Wilson said.

More: Trump and Congresswoman Wilson in war of words

More: “He knew what he signed up for,” congresswoman said president told widow

Call it a classic case of he said/she said.

Trump’s chief of staff, retired Gen. John Kelly, Sanders said, is “disgusted” by the way the issue of contacting fallen soldiers has been politicized and that “he was fine with Trump’s call to the fallen soldier’s wife.” Trump told reporters that he “had a very nice conversation with the woman, with the wife, who sounded like a lovely woman.”

Wilson, however, said there was no conversation. “He did all the talking. She didn’t say nothing except when he got ready to hang up she said he was calling him, ‘Your guy.’ He didn’t even know his name. That’s what he said. ‘Your guy. Your guy.’”

As of Wednesday afternoon, Trump has not made his proof known to the public.

Related stories from Miami Herald

Howard Cohen: 305-376-3619, @HowardCohen

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Trump feuds with Congresswoman over call to fallen soldier's widow 1:16

Trump feuds with Congresswoman over call to fallen soldier's widow

Pause
Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:29

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

Trump addresses relationship with Congress, soldier deaths in Niger and more 3:07

Trump addresses relationship with Congress, soldier deaths in Niger and more

Annette Taddeo: 'We sent a loud voice for new opportunities for new people and women.' 0:35

Annette Taddeo: "We sent a loud voice for new opportunities for new people and women."

Lawmakers tour Miami-Dade juvenile lockup 1:35

Lawmakers tour Miami-Dade juvenile lockup

Trump addresses relationship with Congress, soldier deaths in Niger and more 3:07

Trump addresses relationship with Congress, soldier deaths in Niger and more

“We’re alive and we’re fighting,” say some Puerto Ricans as they move on with life. 1:56

“We’re alive and we’re fighting,” say some Puerto Ricans as they move on with life.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase says he only listens to himself on coaching decisions 1:14

Dolphins coach Adam Gase says he only listens to himself on coaching decisions

Banned books that shaped American literature 2:08

Banned books that shaped American literature

Miami Beach police chief holds press conference after woman is killed by officer 1:35

Miami Beach police chief holds press conference after woman is killed by officer

  • Trump feuds with Congresswoman over call to fallen soldier's widow

    President Donald Trump and U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson from Miami Gardens have been feuding over a call he made to a fallen soldier's widow. Sgt. La David T. Johnson was killed in an ambush during a joint-military mission in Niger on Oct. 4, 2017.

Trump feuds with Congresswoman over call to fallen soldier's widow

View More Video