Miami Republican lawmaker says Trump should push out Bannon

President Donald Trump should get rid of chief strategist and senior adviser Steve Bannon, a Miami Republican congresswoman said Friday.
Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen said in a local radio interview that it would be “welcome news for the nation” if Bannon left the Trump administration.
“His views are not in line with our country,” she told Democratic pollster and radio host Fernand Amandi on WIOD-AM (610). “We are an inclusive country that welcomes different points of view. His ties to certain groups are very worrisome.”
Amandi had posed the question about Bannon’s potential ouster following reports that the senior adviser has become increasingly isolated inside the White House. Ros-Lehtinen praised Trump’s decision earlier this week to remove Bannon from the National Security Council. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Ros-Lehtinen represents the Democratic-leaning 27th congressional district, a stretch of southeastern Miami-Dade County that Hillary Clinton won in November by 20 percentage points. The congresswoman has become a frequent Trump critic, especially on immigration and LGBTQ rights.
She did not specify on air what her disagreements are with Bannon. In a statement to the Miami Herald after the show, Ros-Lehtinen called Bannon “a negative distraction and a controversial character.”
“I think his days are numbered in that administration,” Ros-Lehtinen told Amandi. “And I think profound changes will be coming in the shakeup in the White House in the coming months.”
