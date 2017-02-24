Fact-checking Donald Trump’s CPAC speech

President Donald Trump spoke to an enthusiastic crowd at the Conservative Political Action Conference Friday, bashing the media, attacking Obamacare, and touting his campaign promises, especially on immigration.
Trump has a point about moving on immigration. Through a flurry of executive orders, Trump has cast a wide net for people who will become deportation priorities. He’s also authorized the construction of a wall on the border with Mexico. PolitiFact has rated some of his promises on immigration as In the Works. (Read a summary of action on Trump’s immigration promises.)
But what about the facts of what Trump said? Here is some of what we found. (This story will be updated at PolitiFact.com).
Fake news, dishonest media
Trump referenced one of his most common talking points at the conference: the “dishonest” media, which he has said unfairly covers his administration. He said he wasn’t against all the media, just the organizations that “make up sources.”
“A few days ago, I called the fake news the enemy of the people and they are, they are the enemy of the people,” Trump said. “They have no sources, they just make them up when there are none.”
In past criticism, Trump said the media’s dishonesty is so “out of control” that it had a lower approval rate than Congress. There is mistrust of the media, and confidence in both groups is low. But while congressional approval just saw a bump up, the most recent Gallup poll in 2016 that compared the media and Congress side-by-side found 40 percent of the public had a negative opinion of television news and about a third of the people surveyed said they had very little or no trust in the printed press. But 55 percent weighed in on the negative side for Congress.
His election victory
The president said, “"Our win was a victory like nobody has seen before.”
Qualitatively, Trump certainly has a point. On the numbers, he’s on less stable footing. In December, he said in a Fox News interview that “We had a massive landslide victory, as you know, in the Electoral College.”
Historically, that’s off the mark. He took 56.88 percent of the available Electoral College votes. That ranks somewhere between the lowest one-fourth and the lowest one-fifth of all Electoral College victories in history.
Bernie Sanders
As he talked about his successful campaign, Trump described it as a movement and “there’s never been anything like this.” He said Bernie Sanders had a movement, but it “petered out.”
“It was a little rigged against him,” Trump said about the Democratic primary. “Superdelegate. Superdelegate. She had so many delegates before the thing started, I said to my people, how does that happen?”
After Hillary Clinton sealed the nomination, Trump said Sanders would have won if not for the superdelegates. The numbers don’t back that up. Even if those delegates were awarded in proportion to the popular vote in each state, and certainly if they were taken out of the equation entirely, Sanders would not have reached the magical 2,383-threshold of delegates needed to capture the nomination and would have still trailed Clinton.
$6 trillion spent in the Middle East?
Trump said: “In the middle east we’ve spent six trillion dollars.” He said much the same thing Oct. 26 at a rally in Charlotte, N.C., and his version at CPAC was even a bit stronger. In Charlotte, he said $6 trillion has been wasted. At CPAC, he said we’ve already spent it.
The facts are that through this fiscal year, the United States has spent about $3.8 trillion, with another estimated $1 trillion in expected care for veterans of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan into the middle of the century. If you add in the accumulated interest on the money borrowed to pay for those wars, the total reaches $7.9 trillion by 2053.
‘Depleted’ military
Trump resurfaced his concern for a “very depleted” military and reaffirmed his goal to strengthen it so no one “will dare question our military might again.”
We’ve found that Trump’s claim of depletion is a stretch. Military spending decreased under Obama, largely due to the administration’s decision to remove troops from Iraq and Afghanistan (a position partly supported by Trump). Still, the United States’ defense budget is larger than the next seven to eight countries’ combined.
Similarly, the number of ground troops and Navy ships have sunk, but experts say, regardless of size, the Army and Navy of today are much more capable than they were decades ago.
A point on Trump’s White House website that “our Navy has shrunk from more than 500 ships in 1991 to 275 in 2016” is correct, though. But it’s worth noting that ships today are more powerful than those in 1991 and experts say the United States continues to have the most dominant Navy compared to other countries.
Miami Herald staff writer Amy Sherman contributed to this article.
Politifact Florida is a partnership between The Tampa Bay Times and the Miami Herald to check out truth in politics.
Comments