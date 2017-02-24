Charlie Crist files for divorce from wife Carole

After nine years of marriage, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist has filed for divorce.
“I think the world of Carole. She’s an amazing person. It just didn’t work out for us,” the former governor told the Tampa Bay Times. “I wish all the best for her.”
Crist, 60, said the divorce should have no impact on his service. He and Carole, 47, own a Parkshore condo in downtown St. Petersburg, and details about whether he will continue to live there have yet to be worked out.
Crist met Carole, a glamorous fixture on the New York and Hamptons social circuit, in the fall of 2007 and became engaged in July 2008 when he was a Republican governor widely seen as a top contender to be John McCain’s running mate.
The Crists married in December 2008, and together they worked through a tumultuous period in Crist’s political career: An unsuccessful campaign for U.S. Senate as both a Republican and then independent in 2010 and then unsuccessful campaign for governor as a Democrat in 2014. In November, he was elected to the U.S. House, representing much of Pinellas County.
Mrs. Crist was a top adviser to her husband throughout, and late last year went onto his campaign payroll as his political director.
Comments