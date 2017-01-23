Trump just handed control of his global hotel business to his son

President Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump has taken over as president of the family hotel business, as liberal watchdogs raise questions about payments from foreign governments to Trump hotels.
A document filed Monday with the Florida Secretary of State shows Eric Trump is now president of Trump International Hotels Management. A previous document for the corporation, filed in March, listed Donald Trump as president.
But it appears Donald Trump remains the owner of the company that runs his global empire of hotels.
Among those properties are a golf course and resort in Doral and a recently opened hotel in Washington D.C., as well as locations in New York, Canada, Panama and Scotland, according to the company’s website.
President Trump resigned from all positions of management and authority with The Trump Organization and its affiliates. Amanda Miller, Trump Organization spokeswoman
Trump Organization spokeswoman Amanda Miller sent the Miami Herald a statement about the change:
“Consistent with the plan outlined at the January 11, 2017 press conference, on January 19, 2017, President Trump resigned from all positions of management and authority with The Trump Organization and its affiliates. President Trump also transferred title, management and authority of those companies to a trust, or subsidiaries thereof, collectively managed by his children, Don and Eric, and longtime executive and chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.”
The president of the United States is exempt from the primary conflict-of-interest provision in federal law, PolitiFact found. But Trump’s business activities have still raised red flags for watchdogs concerned about how his financial entanglements could interfere with presidential duties. It’s not clear if presidents are bound by the Emoluments Clause in the Constitution, which bans government employees from accepting compensation from foreign governments, and no court has weighed in.
A watchdog group, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington D.C., filed a suit Monday against Trump claiming he is violating the Constitution by receiving payments from foreign governments at his hotels. Trump told reporters the suit is “without merit,” according to CNBC.
The change in management of Trump’s hotel company, first reported on Twitter by NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith, is unlikely to quiet the storm.
UPDATE: NPR has acquired a Florida document showing Eric Trump has replaced his father as president of Trump Intl Hotels Management. https://t.co/x2lrUcsjvp— Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR) January 23, 2017
While Florida corporate records list Eric Trump as president of the hotel management company, the company’s manager is listed as New York City-based TIHM Member Corp., a company controlled by Donald Trump.
As of Monday afternoon, New York corporate records still show Donald Trump as chief executive officer of that firm.
And in financial disclosure forms filed as part of his presidential bid, Trump is listed as the 99.9 percent owner of Trump International Hotels Management.
Big bucks
The forms also provide a rough estimate of the company's worth, pegging its value at above $50 million and reporting its annual income as nearly $3.4 million in management fees.
Trump previously handed control of his international real estate development, property management and licensing company to his two adult sons, according to the Associated Press.
The president has stated that he does not have to give up control of his businesses. Even so, he said, he will do so in order to concentrate on his presidential duties.
“I have a no conflict of interest provision as president,” Trump said at a news conference earlier this month. “I understand they don’t want presidents getting tangled up in minutia; they want a president to run the country. So I could actually run my business, I could actually run my business and run government at the same time.”
Amy Sherman: @AmySherman1
Nicholas Nehamas: 305-376-3745, @NickNehamas
Comments