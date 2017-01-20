Trump swears oath to become 45th president of the United States

In his first words as the nation’s 45th president, Donald John Trump
At exactly 12:00 p.m. Friday, Donald John Trump placed his left hand on two Bibles — one used by Abraham Lincoln when he became president in 1861 and the other given to Trump by his mother in 1955 — raised his right hand and, repeating after Chief Justice John Roberts, swore the most solemn words in American democracy’s vaunted peaceful transfer of power: to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
With that, he became the .
From artillery on the west front of the U.S. Capitol reverberated a 21-gun salute. From hundreds of thousands of people huddled as far as the eye could see under damp gray skies along the National Mall came a roar of unfiltered joy. They had witnessed the inauguration of the first president in the 238-year history of the republic who had never before held public or military office, a brash New York celebrity developer who channeled deeply felt dissatisfaction with a rapidly changing global order into an astonishingly successful, unorthodox campaign of populist nationalism.
Trump’s inaugural speech is scheduled to last about 20 minutes. He’s said to have written a draft of it at his Palm Beach estate of Mar-a-Lago, his winter White House.
The momentous day felt surreal even to the people who had devoted months to electing Trump and poured triumphantly into the nation’s capital, sporting unmistakeable “Make America Great Again” baseball caps and bright red, white and blue winter beanies that read, simply, “TRUMP.”
“My gosh, we have a new president, and we helped it happen,” said Juan Fiol, a 44-year-old Trump campaign volunteer from Kendale Lakes who made the trip Tuesday to D.C. and watched the inauguration from the steps of the Capitol.
As the 70-year-old Trump took the 35-word presidential oath, his wife, Melania, and their 10-year-old son, Barron, looked on behind him. A few steps away were his four adult children — Donald Jr., Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany. Also on hand: President Barack Obama, who along with his wife, Michelle, will jet off one last time Friday on the executive 747 airplane — no longer designated Air Force One for an ex-president — to Palm Springs, California, for a desert vacation.
An ailing former President George H.W. Bush was absent (“My doctor says if I sit outside in January, it will likely put me six feet under,” he wrote Trump, excusing himself), but all other living ex-presidents — Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush — were present. So was Trump’s rival, Hillary Clinton, who seemed relaxed and, on occasion, smiled.
Minutes before Trump took his oath, Vice President Mike Pence was sworn in by Associate Justice Clarence Thomas.
An anxious,excited crowd, filled with no shortage of red Make America Great Again hats, at times chanted “USA!” and “Trump!” as they waited for the president-elect to shed the hyphen. But the morning was also marked by protestors, who according to the Washington Post and USA Today attempted to block attendees from entering the mall at several locations and clashed with police after smashing ATMs and throwing rocks.
The nation’s 58th inauguration comprised three days of revelry in Washington, which bustled — at least in the areas around the celebration — with overjoyed crowds of Trump supporters who had traveled in from across the country. Official crowd estimates were not immediately available for the inauguration, but overhead shots suggested the number was smaller than the 2 million who turned out to the 2009 inaugural of the first black president.
In intensely blue Washington, neighborhoods away from the Capitol, Mall and White House seemed almost deserted, with glum residents reluctant to bid farewell to the Obamas and welcome the Trumps. In addition to hawking Trump gear, some street peddlers offered “Good-bye, Obama” memorabilia.
Trump enters office with the lowest incoming-president approval in modern times, following a starkly polarizing election in which he lost the popular vote and a tumultuous, 72-day transition in which the then-president-elect made few overt attempts at conciliation. Trump appointed no Hispanics — and no Democrats, as is tradition — to his Cabinet. Six days before his swearing-in, he was feuding with a civil-rights icon and congressman on Twitter, prompting at least 67 Democratic lawmakers — including three from Florida — to skip the inauguration.
But the political math favors Trump: Republicans control both chambers of Congress (and a majority of governorships and state legislatures) and could empower the new president to enact a sweeping agenda — assuming conservative lawmakers find agreement with a president of unfixed ideology sometimes at odds with their own.
As is tradition after the swearing-in, Trump will have lunch in the Capitol with members of Congress before embarking on the inaugural parade up Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House. He’s expected to speak — and dance — in the evening at three inaugural balls, including the Armed Services ball.
The Trumps and Pences began their day with a religious service at St. John’s Episcopal Church, also in keeping with past inaugural protocol. Trump and his wife then shared a morning tea and coffee breakfast with the Obamas at the White House — one final, private meeting before one administration ended, and another began.
Miami Herald staffer David Smiley reported from Miami. Staff writer Joey Flechas and freelancers Emily Cochrane and Ariana Figueroa contributed to this report.
