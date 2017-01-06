Attorney General Diaz? Miami state rep rumored for job if Bondi gets Trump gig

If Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi takes a job, as expected, in President-elect Donald Trump’s White House, Gov. Rick Scott will get to appoint her successor. Could he be a Miami state legislator?
State Rep. Jose Felix Diaz’s name has been making the rounds in Tallahassee as a potential Scott pick. Diaz, who will turn 37 later this month, would bring youth and diversity to Scott’s Cabinet — and perhaps give Republicans a leg up to keep the seat. Diaz said he’d be eager to run for the powerful attorney general’s post in 2018, at the end of Bondi’s term.
“I’m definitely honored to be on those lists,” Diaz told the Miami Herald on Friday, adding that “it would be hard not to” seriously consider the job.
Even if Bondi weren’t to leave the AG’s office, Diaz said he’s thinking about seeking the position in two years, when he will be term-limited from the House. He was easily reelected to his western Miami-Dade County seat in November.
“It’s something that I’ve looked at pretty aggressively the past few years,” he said. “I knew that, no matter what, whether there was a Trump appointment or not, the General was term-limited in 2018 — so I’ve been looking at it as an option regardless of whether she goes to D.C. or not.”
Bloomberg reported Thursday that Bondi will get a White House position, though Bondi refused to confirm that Friday.
An attorney with the Akerman law firm, Diaz, who is known as Pepi, is a litigator in zoning and land-use matters, though he said he's had exposure to a “pretty varied” slew of cases, ranging from criminal defense to family law.
“I’m a real lawyer. I’ve been practicing now for the better part of my adult life,” he said. “I went to law school to, you know, study comparative constitutions and the way the government interacted with laws, so that’s a dream job for a kid like me.”
Diaz is close friends with state Rep. Carlos Trujillo, a fellow Miami Republican who was a top South Florida Trump surrogate. Trump’s transition team is considering Trujillo for an ambassadorship to Latin America.
While Diaz was not quite as involved in the campaign as Trujillo, he did also lend his name to a Trump Hispanic advisory board. (Diaz is a past competitor on “The Apprentice” who has known Trump since.) Both lawmakers plan to attend the Jan. 20 inauguration.
