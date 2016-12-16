Donald Trump is coming to town. He plans to spend Christmas in Mar-a-Lago.

President-elect Donald J. Trump will head to his Palm Beach estate Friday night, with plans to remain there through the Christmas holiday.
According to Trump’s transition team, Trump and his family could stay at Mar-a-Lago for two weeks — for both Christmas and New Year’s — though the president-elect’s schedule has been known to change.
Mar-a-lago is expected to serve as a “winter White House” of sorts for Trump during the administration. Most of the high-level transition has taken place at his Manhattan home base, Trump Tower.
Trump’s “thank you” tour will hit Orlando on Friday and Alabama on Saturday.
