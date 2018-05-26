American 'hostage' Joshua Holt has been released from Venezuela, Trump says

Joshua Holt, a Utah man who has been detained in Venezuela for almost two years awaiting trial on weapons charges, has been released, President Donald Trump announced in a Tweet early Saturday.

Trump said Holt, 26, would be in Washington, D.C.., Saturday evening at about 7 p.m.

“The great people of Utah will be very happy,” Trump wrote.

Holt's wife, Thamara Caleño, who is also jailed with him, will also reportedly be released.





A family member of Caleño's said the news had taken them by surprise.

"We don't know the reason they might be released or why," the family member said, refusing to provide her name. "But we don't think they are out of the Helicoide [prison] yet."

The announcement came as a the Venezuelan government had appeared to be doubling down on claims that Holt was a U.S. government agent. Last week, Diosdado Cabello, one of Venezuela’s most powerful politicians, called him the “Latin American head” of the Central Intelligence Agency and a "mercenary."





Holt and his family have always maintained his innocence, saying he traveled to Venezuela in June 2016 to marry Caleño, a fellow Mormon whom he met on a religious dating site.

The two were arrested just days after their marriage when the apartment they were sharing with her children was raided. The police said they found a hand grenade and automatic weapons at the home, but eyewitnesses to the arrest told the Miami Herald that the evidence had been planted.





Holt's plight grabbed White House attention early on in the Trump administration. And a number of senators and diplomats have traveled to Caracas to try to negotiate his release.

On Friday, the chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Committee, Bob Corker, a Tennessee Republican, met with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. That meeting came less than a week after Maduro, 55, won a new six-year term in an election condemned by the international community as fraudulent

On Monday, amid mounting U.S. sanctions, Maduro announced that he was ejecting the United States' top-ranking diplomat, Todd Robinson, who had been a vocal advocate for Holt.





Earlier this month, there was a riot at the Helicoide prison where Holt and dozens of people considered political prisoners are being held.

At the time, his mother said she and her husband were worried that their son might not make it out alive.

“Josh has almost been killed multiple times and we’ve gotten lucky because he’s had guardian angels watching over him,” she said. “But next time he might not be so lucky. And if he’s killed over there, Maduro has to know that the United States will not be happy about it, and there will be a price to pay.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.



