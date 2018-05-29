Maduro uses repression and military purge to stay in power in Venezuela

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, left, is recognized as the winner of the presidential election by National Constitutional Assembly President Delcy Rodriguez, during a special session by the Constituent Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Maduro was declared with winner of the May 20 presidential election, and will be sworn in for his second, six-year term on Jan. 10, 2019. Ariana Cubillos AP