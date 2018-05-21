14 nations to limit diplomatic ties and loans to Venezuela amid election backlash

A group of 14 nations in the Western Hemisphere Monday said it will limit diplomatic ties with Venezuela, consider blocking all future loans to the nation and call a regional meeting to deal with the country’s exodus — less than 24 hours after President Nicolás Maduro won a new six-year term.

In a statement issued by the Lima Group, the bloc said it “did not recognize the legitimacy” of Sunday’s controversial vote in Venezuela.

The members also said they had also agreed to “reduce the level of diplomatic relations with Venezuela” and recall their ambassadors for consultation.

The Lima Group is comprised of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and Saint Lucia. And the bloc has been a vocal opponent of what it sees as growing authoritarianism in Venezuela.

On Sunday, Maduro was reelected to a new six-year term, which will run from 2019 to 2025, and which is being questioned by his rivals and the international community.

The United States, among others, had already said they wouldn’t recognize the results.

But the Lima Group went further, saying it would take steps so that national and international banks would not offer loans to Venezuela that did not have prior approval from the opposition-held National Assembly.

That could be a serious blow for the cash-strapped nation that needs external funding to import food and medicine.

Maduro and his allies have sidelined the National Assembly, which was elected in 2015, and have allowed a new super-body, the National Constituent Assembly, to usurp most of its functions.

The Lima Group said it would also “intensify and broaden” the exchange of financial information to identify Venezuelan companies and individuals “who could be involved in acts of corruption, money laundering and other illicit activity.”

The group said it will hold a regional meeting to create a strategy to deal with more than 1 million Venezuelans who have left the nation in recent years amid the economic collapse.

Electoral authorities on Sunday said Maduro had won 68 percent of the vote versus the 21 percent garnered by Henri Falcón, the former governor of Lara State, and 11 percent won by Javier Bertucci, an evangelical pastor.

The opposition had called for a boycott. Abstention was at its highest levels in 20 years, according to government figures.

Venezuela is expected to see a wave of new sanctions in coming weeks as a result of Sunday’s vote.