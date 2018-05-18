Washington hits Venezuela's Cabello, Florida companies with sanctions

The U.S. Treasury slapped sanctions on one of Venezuela’s most powerful men Friday — Diosdado Cabello, along with his family and economic adviser — as Washington turns up the heat on the South American nation just days before presidential elections.
Also named in Friday’s report are Cabello’s brother, Jose David Cabello, the head of the tax department, and Cabello’s wife, Marleny Josefina Contreras.
The designation also covers three South Florida companies linked to Rafael Alfredo Sarria, whom local media have described as Cabello’s economic adviser. The companies, all with Boca Raton addresses, were identified as 111420 Corp., Noor Plantation Investments, LLC, and SAI Advisors Inc.
The Treasury designation blocks their U.S. assets and prohibits U.S. citizens and residents from doing business with them.
Cabello, a former vice president, is one of the key leaders of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela, and a vocal anti-Washington critic.
Florida Sen. Marco Rubio reacted to the news by taunting Cabello on Twitter.
"What size [prison] uniform do you wear these days extra large or XX-large? Just want to make sure your stay is as comfortable as possible," he wrote.
The sanctions come as Venezuela is barreling toward presidential elections Sunday that the United States and the European Union have said they will not recognize.
President Nicolás Maduro, who first took power in 2013, is expected to win a new six-year term as major opposition parties are calling for a boycott.
Washington has hit more than 60 current and former officials with sanctions in recent years, including Maduro, but Cabello had been conspicuously absent from those lists.
Treasury didn't immediately report why Cabello had been put on the list, but he's been hounded for years by allegations of being involved in criminal activities, including drug trafficking. Cabello has denied those accusations.
