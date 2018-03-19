Washington aims at Venezuela’s cryptocurrency in new round of sanctions

The White House on Monday continued tightening financial sanctions on Venezuela, issuing an order prohibiting U.S. citizens from making any transactions in the Petro, the socialist administration’s newly launched cryptocurrency.
The presidential executive order prohibits U.S. citizens from dealing in “any digital currency, digital coin, or digital token” issued by Venezuela after January 9, 2018.
Venezuela launched the Petro last month, and President Nicolas Maduro had touted the new cryptocurrency as a way to raise international financing amid Washington’s crackdown.
Also Monday, the U.S. Treasury sanctioned four current and former economic and finance officials in Venezuela, freezing their assets and barring U.S. citizens from doing business with them.
Never miss a local story.
Among them: Américo Alex Mata García, a director of the National Bank of Housing and Habitat, who is accused of soliciting bribes from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht when he was the coordinator of Maduro’s 2013 election campaign. Venezuela’s former top prosecutor, Luisa Ortega, has said the Maduro camp asked Odebrecht for $50 million in payments in exchange for future contracts, but only received $35 million.
Also named were Willian Antonio Contreras, the head of the Superintendency for the Defense of Socioeconomic Rights; Nelson Reinaldo Lepaje Salazar, the head of the Office of the National Treasury of Venezuela, and Carlos Alberto Rotondaro Cova, the former president of the board of directors of the Venezuelan Institute of Social Security.
“President Maduro decimated the Venezuelan economy and spurred a humanitarian crisis,” U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement. “Instead of correcting course to avoid further catastrophe, the Maduro regime is attempting to circumvent sanctions through the Petro digital currency — a ploy that Venezuela’s democratically-elected National Assembly has denounced and Treasury has cautioned U.S. persons to avoid.”
“We urge Maduro to distribute humanitarian aid and stop blocking much-needed foreign assistance to the suffering people of Venezuela, and we again call upon the Venezuelan military to respect and uphold the Constitution,” he added.
Read More: Amid economic collapse, Venezuela gets inventive
In August, the U.S. Treasury prohibited U.S. financial institutions from dealing with Venezuelan debt. And more than 20 current and former Venezuelan officials, including President Nicolás Maduro, have been hit with individual sanctions.
Read More: U.S. says sanctions are ‘absolutely’ working
The new round of measures comes as Maduro is hoping to win another six-year term during elections on May 20. The United States, Venezuela’s opposition leaders and many countries in the region say the snap election — being held months ahead of schedule — will neither be free nor fair.
The European Union and Canada have also imposed sanctions on the country.
Read More: Amid split in opposition, one man hopes to beat Maduro at polls
Venezuela has long accused Washington of using its economic might to destabilize the administration. It claims the financial sanctions in particular, which have kept it from renegotiating some debts and limited its financing, are exacerbating shortages of food and medicine that are fueling a mass exodus.
Monday’s decree by President Donald Trump went into effect at 12:25 p.m. Monday.
Follow me on Twitter @jimwyss
Comments