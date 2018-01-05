A demonstrator dressed as Venezuelan independence hero Simón Bolivar is silhouetted against a national flag during a tribute to the dead on July 24 in Venezuela.
A demonstrator dressed as Venezuelan independence hero Simón Bolivar is silhouetted against a national flag during a tribute to the dead on July 24 in Venezuela. Fernando Llano AP
A demonstrator dressed as Venezuelan independence hero Simón Bolivar is silhouetted against a national flag during a tribute to the dead on July 24 in Venezuela. Fernando Llano AP

Venezuela

U.S. hits four more Venezuelan officials with sanctions

By Jim Wyss

jwyss@miamiherald.com

January 05, 2018 11:34 AM

The Trump administration on Friday slapped sanctions on four current and former high-ranking military officials in Venezuela, saying the men were helping promote “corruption and repression” in the troubled South American country.

In a statement, the U.S. Department of Treasury said it was freezing the U.S. assets of the four officials and barring U.S. citizens from doing business with them.

The sanctions cover Rodolfo Clemente Marco Torres, the governor of Aragua and the former minister of finance; Francisco Jose Rangel Gomez, the former governor of Bolivar; Gen. Fabio Enrique Zavarse Pabon, a commander in the armed forces and Maj. Gen. Gerardo Jose Izquierdo Torres, the executive secretary of the presidential border commission.

Read More: Venezuelan exodus changes the face of the region

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The U.S. Treasury Department is accusing the men of using their positions of power to enrich themselves, even as Venezuela is trapped in a deep economic crisis featuring hyperinflation and sporadic food and medicine shortages.

“President [Nicolás] Maduro and his inner circle continue to put their own interests above those of the Venezuelan people,” Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said in a statement. “This action underscores the United States’ resolve to hold Maduro and others engaged in corruption in Venezuela accountable.”

The military has become increasingly powerful since Maduro took office in 2013 and controls much of the economy.

Read More: ‘Narco nephews’ and Josh Holt. The tale of two trials

The United States has sanctioned more than 20 current and former Venezuelan officials in recent months, including Maduro. The White House has prohibited U.S. banks from purchasing new Venezuelan debt, a deep blow for the country’s finances.

More Videos

Astronaut talks with students in Venezuela 1:36

Astronaut talks with students in Venezuela

Pause
Trump at UN: We are prepared to take further action if the government of Venezuela persists 2:44

Trump at UN: We are prepared to take further action if the government of Venezuela persists

Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks on Venezuela in Doral 1:31

Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks on Venezuela in Doral

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin announces Venezuela sanctions 3:36

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin announces Venezuela sanctions

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide 5:23

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide

Video: South Florida's year that was 4:17

Video: South Florida's year that was

How to measure turtle stamina? Treadmills and lap pools, of course 2:25

How to measure turtle stamina? Treadmills and lap pools, of course

Miami Dolphins end of season press conference 3:09

Miami Dolphins end of season press conference

The Big Orange gets ready for New Year's Eve in Miami 1:44

The Big Orange gets ready for New Year's Eve in Miami

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

  • Trump at UN: We are prepared to take further action if the government of Venezuela persists

    "The Venezuelan people are starving and their country is collapsing," President Donald Trump stated before the United Nations on Sept. 19, 2017. He later called on other countries to do more to address the crisis in Venezuela under the dictatorship of Nicolas Maduro, which "has inflicted terrible misery and suffering on the good people of that country."

Trump at UN: We are prepared to take further action if the government of Venezuela persists

"The Venezuelan people are starving and their country is collapsing," President Donald Trump stated before the United Nations on Sept. 19, 2017. He later called on other countries to do more to address the crisis in Venezuela under the dictatorship of Nicolas Maduro, which "has inflicted terrible misery and suffering on the good people of that country."

The White House

In Friday’s statement, Mnuchin asked other nations “to join us as we stand with the Venezuelan people to further isolate this oppressive regime.”

Maduro has long accused Washington and its allies of trying to illegally topple his socialist administration.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, a Republican from Florida and longtime critic of the Venezuelan government, applauded the move.

“While the Maduro regime continues to repress the rights of Venezuelans, the United States stands firmly on the side of the Venezuelan people,” he said in a statement. “As part of ongoing efforts to support their desire to restore democracy and the rule of law, I applaud today’s announcement by the Trump administration to impose new sanctions against four corrupt Venezuelan government officials.”

Jim Wyss: @jimwyss

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Astronaut talks with students in Venezuela 1:36

Astronaut talks with students in Venezuela

Pause
Trump at UN: We are prepared to take further action if the government of Venezuela persists 2:44

Trump at UN: We are prepared to take further action if the government of Venezuela persists

Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks on Venezuela in Doral 1:31

Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks on Venezuela in Doral

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin announces Venezuela sanctions 3:36

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin announces Venezuela sanctions

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide 5:23

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide

Video: South Florida's year that was 4:17

Video: South Florida's year that was

How to measure turtle stamina? Treadmills and lap pools, of course 2:25

How to measure turtle stamina? Treadmills and lap pools, of course

Miami Dolphins end of season press conference 3:09

Miami Dolphins end of season press conference

The Big Orange gets ready for New Year's Eve in Miami 1:44

The Big Orange gets ready for New Year's Eve in Miami

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

  • Astronaut talks with students in Venezuela

    Astronauts on the International Space Station use amateur radio to talk with students all over the world about life and work in space. In October, flight engineer Joe Acaba made an historic contact with the Maria Montessori Institute Educational Unit in San Cristobal, Venezuela: the first-ever educational ham radio contact in that country’s history, courtesy of the Amateur Radio on International Space Station program. Here’s a look at the excitement on the ground as more than a dozen elementary and middle school students got their chance to talk to a man in space.

Astronaut talks with students in Venezuela

View More Video