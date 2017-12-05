State Department to appoint new leader for U.S. embassy in Venezuela

Astronaut talks with students in Venezuela

Astronauts on the International Space Station use amateur radio to talk with students all over the world about life and work in space. In October, flight engineer Joe Acaba made an historic contact with the Maria Montessori Institute Educational Unit in San Cristobal, Venezuela: the first-ever educational ham radio contact in that country’s history, courtesy of the Amateur Radio on International Space Station program. Here’s a look at the excitement on the ground as more than a dozen elementary and middle school students got their chance to talk to a man in space.