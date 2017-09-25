Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza speaks to reporters during the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017.
Trump targets Venezuela’s government in new travel ban

By Jim Wyss

jwyss@miamiherald.com

September 25, 2017 8:13 AM

BOGOTA, Colombia

The White House is imposing more travel restrictions on Venezuelan government officials and their immediate family members, as Washington continues to try to isolate the socialist administration financially and diplomatically.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump signed a proclamation that extends the existing travel restrictions on citizens from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen. Chad, North Korea and Venezuela were added in the expanded action.

In the decree, the White House said Venezuela’s government “fails to share public-safety and terrorism-related information adequately” and has been “not fully cooperative” in receiving deportees.

The Venezuelan portion of the travel ban, therefore, focuses “on the government officials of Venezuela who are responsible for the inadequacies.”

Among those affected are members of Venezuela’s Interior Ministry, Justice Department, Foreign Ministry, the CIPIC criminal investigation unit and the SEBIN Bolivarian National Intelligence Service. The ban, which goes into effect Oct. 18, also includes their immediate family members.

Venezuelans who are already visa holders “should be subject to appropriate additional measures to ensure traveler information remains current,” the order states.

Dozens of Venezuelan officials had already been barred from entering the United States under several rounds of targeted sanctions. It’s unclear how disruptive these new restrictions might be, or the implications for Venezuela’s diplomatic corps in Washington and New York.

