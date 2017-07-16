Long lines reported as Venezuelans head to polls amid struggle over constitution

There were long lines being reported across parts of Venezuela’s capital Sunday, as the country’s opposition began holding a symbolic straw-poll asking voters to reject government plans to overhaul the constitution amid months of escalating and lethal tensions.
Organizers are hoping that a massive turnout will force the socialist administration to cancel its plans to elect delegates to a National Constituent Assembly on July 30.
“The government still has time to turn back and cancel this constituent [assembly] that nobody wants,” Henrique Capriles, the opposition governor of Miranda state, said in a statement. “This constituent isn’t going to resolve any of Venezuela’s problems.”
The opposition fears that President Nicolás Maduro will use the new entity to continue amassing power and further delay, or outright eliminate, upcoming elections. In addition, critics say the government is acting illegally by not allowing voters to decide if the constitutional body should be convened or not.
Sunday’s referendum is being held nationwide and in more than 75 countries. There are eight voting centers in the Miami-Dade area alone. And organizers are hoping that more than 10 million people will cast a ballot.
Even so, the administration isn’t recognizing the referendum and has said it will move forward with the constitutional overhaul regardless of the outcome. The government is also holding a competing “trial-run” of its July 30 vote Sunday, which has sparked fears of partisan clashing.
Maduro has said the constituent assembly is the “only solution” to bring peace to a country that has been racked by more than 100 days of protests that have left more than 90 dead, thousands injured and hundreds detained.
The three-question ballot is asking voters whether or not they reject the National Constituent Assembly for not being previously approved; if they want the the armed forces and public officials to defend the 1999 constitution; and if they support general elections and the conformation of a “government of national unity to restore the constitutional order.”
Voting lines in the opposition stronghold of Chacao began forming before dawn and there were reports of long lines in several parts of the city.
Carlos Rodríguez, a 47-year-old manager, said he said he voted “yes” on all three questions. Although the administration has told the country the vote is meaningless, he said he hopes a large turnout will send a message.
“We have to prove that we don’t want this government and it has to listen,” he said.
Polls close at 5 p.m. and organizers have said they will announce the results late Sunday.
