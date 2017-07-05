Venezuelan mob attacks opposition lawmakers

Opposition lawmakers brawl with supposed government supporters who tried to forced their way into the National Assembly at the end of a ceremony commemorating the country's Independence Day in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Venezuela is marking 206 years of their declaration of independence from Spain.
Fernando Llano
AP
Fernando Llano
AP
Fernando Llano
AP
A masked men kicks at opposition lawmaker Franco Casella in a melee with supposed government supporters who tried to forced their way into the National Assembly at the end of a ceremony commemorating the country's Independence Day in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Venezuela is marking 206 years of their declaration of independence from Spain.
Fernando Llano
AP
Opposition lawmaker Americo De Grazia is led away by bodyguards and a National Assembly employee after he was injured in a melee with supposed government supporters who tried to forced their way into the National Assembly at the end of a ceremony commemorating the country's Independence Day in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Venezuela is marking 206 years of their declaration of independence from Spain.
Fernando Llano
AP
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and first lady Cilia Flores ride in a vehicle during a military parade commemorating the country's Independence Day in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Venezuela is marking 206 years of their declaration of independence from Spain.
Ariana Cubillos
AP
Ariana Cubillos
AP
Ariana Cubillos
AP
Ariana Cubillos
AP
Ariana Cubillos
AP
Venezuela's National Assembly President Julio Borges, center, and his wife Daniela Mateus, arrive for a ceremony to commemorate the country's independence from Spain, in Caracas, Wednesday, July 5, 2017.
Fernando Llano
AP
Fernando Llano
AP
Venezuela's Vice President Tarek El Aisami raises his fist as he leaves the National Assembly after attending a ceremony to commemorate the country's independence from Spain, in Caracas, Wednesday, July 5, 2017.
Fernando Llano
AP
