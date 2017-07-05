Opposition lawmaker Franco Casella is attacked by masked men in a melee with supposed government supporters who tried to forced their way into the National Assembly at the end of a ceremony commemorating the country's Independence Day in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Venezuela is marking 206 years of their declaration of independence from Spain.
Venezuela

July 05, 2017 1:49 PM

Venezuelan mob attacks opposition lawmakers

By Jim Wyss

BOGOTA, Colombia

At least a dozen people were injured, including five Venezuelan congressman, after a mob surrounded the National Assembly and began attacking people with flagpoles and sticks, officials reported.

Videos posted by the official National Assembly Twitter account showed masked men, who appeared to be government supporters, carrying flags and poles and apparently beating people as tear gas filled the air. Other pictures showed men trying to force their way into the building and congressional workers inside the parliament bleeding from the head.

President Nicolás Maduro was spending the day overseeing a military parade marking the 206th anniversary of Venezuela's independence from the Spanish.

The new attack comes amid more than 90 days of anti-government protests that have left more than 80 dead and thousands detained. The opposition is demanding general elections, humanitarian aid and the release of political prisoners. Maduro and his socialist administration, meanwhile, are pursuing unpopular plans to overhaul the constitution. 　

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

