As Venezuela body count rises, victim’s father tries to make it personal for Maduro

twitter email Venezuela's opposition is asking demonstrators to shut down all traffic for two hours Friday to protest the point-blank shooting death by the national guard of a 22-year-old man identified as David Vallenilla on Thursday. Twitter

