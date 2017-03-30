Venezuela court overrides congress and grants itself legislative powers

Venezuela's opposition-controlled congress is being effectively shut down after the country's Supreme Court said it would assume all legislative responsibilities amid its contention that legislators are operating outside of the law.
The decision is likely to increase tensions in the South American nation at a time when the international community has been pressing the socialist administration to hold elections and give the opposition a voice.
In a ruling published late Wednesday, the Supreme Court said that while the National Assembly continued to defy court rulings all of its actions were “invalid” and that “the activities of the parliament would be exercised directly by [this court].”
The clash of the branches goes back to January 2016, when the National Assembly swore in three opposition representatives from Amazon state even as the court had decided to investigate their election amid suspicions of voter fraud. That investigation is ongoing and the opposition has said the court is simply trying to rob them of their super majority.
Opposition Congressman Freddy Guevara, with the Voluntad Popular party said the court decision wasn’t “just another ruling” and called for street demonstrations and “democratic resistance” to defend the country’s institutions.
“This ruling marks a point of no return for this dictatorship,” he said.
Opposition Deputy Henry Ramos Allup said representatives weren’t going to back down.
“The best thing we can do as deputies, is keep going to the assembly and doing our jobs,” he told Venezuela's El Nacional newspaper Thursday. “We can't run off.”
He said deputies will also keep going before international bodies to “denounce these irregularities.”
On Monday, the Organization of American States debated whether Venezuela was fulfilling its democratic obligations. OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro has said the country needs to hold regional elections — which were supposed to take place last year — and said the government needs to respect congress, which is seen as the last official bastion for opposition voices.
