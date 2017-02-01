Hugo Chávez is back on TV — but banned in Venezuela

A much-awaited and controversial TV series about the life of Venezuela’s former President Hugo Chávez began airing this week, but there’s one place where it won’t be seen: his homeland.
According to multiple media reports and social media posts, “El Comandante“ — a co-production between Sony Pictures Television and Colombia’s RCN — is being blocked on Venezuelan carriers.
“Blocking the transmission of El Comandate reminds us of theocratic regimes that burned and banned books,” Venezuelan Opposition Deputy José Guerra wrote on Twitter.
But even in Colombia, where the show has been heavily promoted, the series got off to a stumbling start.
It launched on Monday in a lackluster 6th place, behind the tele-novela “Sin Tetas Si Hay Paraiso,” “Colombia’s Next Top Model” and NBC’s “Las Vegas,” according to the much-cited Rating Colombia.
The series was written by Moises Naím — an author, television host and Venezuela’s former minister of trade and industry — and the starring role in the Spanish-language production belongs to Andres Parra, who is best known for playing Colombian cocaine kingpin Pablo Escobar in the series “El Patron del Mal.”
But the new series has been controversial from the start.
Chávez’s fans feared Naím, who’s also a vocal opponent of the administration, would turn the leader into a caricature. And El Comandante’s critics wondered why they would tune in to watch a television series about a man who was constantly on TV during his 18-years in power. (Chávez succumbed to an undisclosed form of cancer in 2013.)
President Nicolás Maduro blasted the TV show before it ever aired, saying the cash-strapped administration would finance its own biopic.
“No trans-national is going to come here and disfigure our Commander Hugo Chávez,” Maduro said in August.
But it’s unclear if and when the Venezuelan version might be aired.
