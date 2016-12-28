Hunger is driving up crime in Venezuela as violence hits new highs, report says

3:46 Climbing 270 feet up to the top of a wind turbine Pause

0:40 Venezuela reopens border with Colombia for first time in almost a year

5:21 Failed investment or planned fraud? (In Spanish)

1:54 Friendly tortoise makes home for himself among the birds

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

0:32 8-foot Burmese python is captured in Miami-Dade

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

1:07 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks about having a healthy team

0:51 Body of man who died in watercraft accident found