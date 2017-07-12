The Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk crew interdicted a group of Haitian migrants on July 11, 2017, approximately 22 miles south of Great Inagua, Bahamas.
The Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk crew interdicted a group of Haitian migrants on July 11, 2017, approximately 22 miles south of Great Inagua, Bahamas. U.S. Coast Guard District 7 U.S. Coast Guard District 7
The Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk crew interdicted a group of Haitian migrants on July 11, 2017, approximately 22 miles south of Great Inagua, Bahamas. U.S. Coast Guard District 7 U.S. Coast Guard District 7

Haiti

U.S. Coast Guard repatriates 102 fleeing Haitian migrants to Haiti

By Jacqueline Charles

jcharles@miamiherald.com

July 12, 2017 6:33 PM

In what it’s calling its largest interdiction of Haitians at sea in more than a year, the U.S. Coast Guard on Wednesday repatriated 102 migrants back to Haiti.

The migrants were interdicted Tuesday approximately 22 miles south of Great Inagua, Bahamas, and taken to Cap-Haitien in northern Haiti.

“The Caribbean and Florida Straits are dangerous and unforgiving for migrants on illegal and ill-advised voyages in overloaded vessels,” said Capt. Jason Ryan, chief of response for the Seventh Coast Guard District. “The Coast Guard and its partner agencies continue to maintain a strong presence along our maritime border and will continue to interdict and rescue those who embark on these illegal voyages in unsafe vessels such as this one.”

Since Oct. 1, the Coast Guard has interdicted 1,028 Haitian migrants attempting to illegally migrate to the United States aboard rickety vessels, compared to 1,872 Haitian migrants in fiscal year 2016.

The large number of Haitians risking their lives at sea comes as Brazil, Chile and the Turks and Caicos have in recent months restricted legal Haitian migration, and the U.S has tightened its border with Mexico. The southwestern U.S. border had become the preferred entry point for thousands of Haitians who had shunned the Florida Straits, instead making a staggering 7,000-mile journey that starts in Brazil and traverses 11 countries in South and Central America.

While Haiti welcomed a new president in February, living conditions continue to be difficult in the country, where the cost of living has been rising and the local currency has depreciated. In recent weeks, government employees have been demanding months of back pay, while factory workers have taken to the streets seeking an increase in their minimum wage from $4.75 a day to $12.67, which a government commission has so far rejected. In June, six textile firms wrote the government warning that if violent protests and loss of production continue, they will be forced to shut down their Haiti operations.

More Videos

Former U.N. Haiti chief Valdés talks about Latin America's role in the country 1:35

Former U.N. Haiti chief Valdés talks about Latin America's role in the country

Pause
Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport in Canada, talks about the refugee crisis 0:58

Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport in Canada, talks about the refugee crisis

Haitian-Canadian MP meets with Haitian leaders in Miami 3:53

Haitian-Canadian MP meets with Haitian leaders in Miami

Canadian man looks on as immigrants stream across the Roxham Road border crossing 2:03

Canadian man looks on as immigrants stream across the Roxham Road border crossing

Dying youth begged for medical help. He didn't get it. 2:57

Dying youth begged for medical help. He didn't get it.

American Heritage RB Tyler Jones 0:38

American Heritage RB Tyler Jones

Couple from Puerto Rico start a new life in Miami 1:27

Couple from Puerto Rico start a new life in Miami

13 common superstitions about bad luck 1:52

13 common superstitions about bad luck

Florida opens disaster food assistance program to provide Irma relief 1:22

Florida opens disaster food assistance program to provide Irma relief

Cops looking for duo who tried to rob victim in car 0:29

Cops looking for duo who tried to rob victim in car

  • The tragedy of the latest Haitian migration trend

    A Haitian-American activist who has helped more than 3,000 migrants since May talks about the tragic stories behind their treacherous journey.

The tragedy of the latest Haitian migration trend

A Haitian-American activist who has helped more than 3,000 migrants since May talks about the tragic stories behind their treacherous journey.

Jacqueline Charles jcharles@miamiherald.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Former U.N. Haiti chief Valdés talks about Latin America's role in the country 1:35

Former U.N. Haiti chief Valdés talks about Latin America's role in the country

Pause
Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport in Canada, talks about the refugee crisis 0:58

Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport in Canada, talks about the refugee crisis

Haitian-Canadian MP meets with Haitian leaders in Miami 3:53

Haitian-Canadian MP meets with Haitian leaders in Miami

Canadian man looks on as immigrants stream across the Roxham Road border crossing 2:03

Canadian man looks on as immigrants stream across the Roxham Road border crossing

Dying youth begged for medical help. He didn't get it. 2:57

Dying youth begged for medical help. He didn't get it.

American Heritage RB Tyler Jones 0:38

American Heritage RB Tyler Jones

Couple from Puerto Rico start a new life in Miami 1:27

Couple from Puerto Rico start a new life in Miami

13 common superstitions about bad luck 1:52

13 common superstitions about bad luck

Florida opens disaster food assistance program to provide Irma relief 1:22

Florida opens disaster food assistance program to provide Irma relief

Cops looking for duo who tried to rob victim in car 0:29

Cops looking for duo who tried to rob victim in car

  • Former U.N. Haiti chief Valdés talks about Latin America's role in the country

    Juan Gabriel Valdés, who is currently Chile's ambassador to the United States and led the United Nations Stabilization Mission in Haiti (MINUSTAH) from 2004-2006, talks about Latin America's role in Haiti.

Former U.N. Haiti chief Valdés talks about Latin America's role in the country

View More Video