Former Haiti government official shoots himself in the head in Miami-area hotel

Klaus Eberwein, a former Haitian government official, was found dead Tuesday in a South-Dade motel room in what the Miami-Dade medical examiner’s office is ruling a suicide.
“He shot himself in the head,” said Veronica Lamar, Miami-Dade medical examiner records supervisor. She listed his time of death at 12:19 p.m.
The address where Eberwein’s body was discovered according to police, 14501 S. Dixie Hwy., is a Quality Inn.
A supporter of former Haitian President Micheal Martelly, Eberwein served as director general of the government’s economic development program Fonds d'assistance économique et social, better known as FAES. He held the position from May 2012 until February 2015 when he was replaced. He was also a partner in a popular pizza restaurant in Haiti, Muncheez, and has a pizza — the Klaus Special — named after him. It consists of pepperoni, black and green olives, onions and mozzarella
“It’s really shocking,” said Muncheez’s owner Gilbert Bailly. “We grew up together; he was like family.”
Bailly said he last spoke to Ebwerwein two weeks ago and he was in good spirits. They were working on opening a Muncheez restaurant in Sunrise, he said.
During and after his government tenure, Eberwein faced allegations of fraud and corruption on how the agency he headed administered funds. Among the issues was FAES’ oversight of shoddy construction of several schools built after Haiti’s devastating Jan. 12, 2010, earthquake.
Comments