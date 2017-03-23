Boston bus driver and former mayor in Haiti sued for human rights abuses in U.S. court

1:03 Wife of Guy Philippe confirms it was her husband's voice on viral video Pause

1:55 Former Haiti coup leader Guy Philippe boards plane to Miami escorted by U.S. federal agents

0:28 Airport strike halts flights from Haiti

1:41 Pregnant woman recovers from brain surgery at UHealth

1:06 FHP trooper critically hurt in Dolphin Expressway accident

2:17 Spoonbills indicator for health of Florida Bay

0:42 An off-duty cop went unconscious in a drive-thru. He jumped though the window to help.

2:42 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase meets the press at combine

0:36 Miami Hurricanes football players pumped