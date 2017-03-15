Haiti

March 15, 2017 10:47 AM

Airport strike that halted flights from Haiti Wednesday morning could be over

By David J. Neal and Jacqueline Charles

dneal@miamiherald.com

A brief strike by airport security workers in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, paralyzed airline traffic off the island Wednesday morning. An aviation source told The Miami Herald the strike ended before noon.

Later, American Airlines announced flight 971 would leave for Miami at 2:30 p.m. and flight 2277 would leave for Fort Lauderdale at 4 p.m. Two flights from MIA and two from Fort Lauderdale will continue to operate.

Both American’s flights connecting New York’s JFK to Port au Prince were canceled because of the snowstorm that smacked the Northeast.

It was not immediately clear how many other flights had been changed or canceled. It was also unclear the motives behind the strike.

The U.S. Embassy in Haiti on its website early Wednesday that the lack of security and screening workers prevented passengers from getting to their flights out of Toussaint Louverture Airport. American Airlines had canceled all three of its flights to Miami International Airport and two flights to Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport.

The Miami Herald’s Jacqueline Charles posted video from travelers capturing the clogged confusion at the airport.

This is a Breaking News story and will be updated as more information is learned.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

Related content

Haiti

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Airport strike halts flights from Haiti

View more video

Nation & World Videos