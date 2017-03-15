Airport strike that halted flights from Haiti Wednesday morning could be over

A brief strike by airport security workers in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, paralyzed airline traffic off the island Wednesday morning. An aviation source told The Miami Herald the strike ended before noon.
Later, American Airlines announced flight 971 would leave for Miami at 2:30 p.m. and flight 2277 would leave for Fort Lauderdale at 4 p.m. Two flights from MIA and two from Fort Lauderdale will continue to operate.
Both American’s flights connecting New York’s JFK to Port au Prince were canceled because of the snowstorm that smacked the Northeast.
It was not immediately clear how many other flights had been changed or canceled. It was also unclear the motives behind the strike.
The U.S. Embassy in Haiti on its website early Wednesday that the lack of security and screening workers prevented passengers from getting to their flights out of Toussaint Louverture Airport. American Airlines had canceled all three of its flights to Miami International Airport and two flights to Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport.
The Miami Herald’s Jacqueline Charles posted video from travelers capturing the clogged confusion at the airport.
Scene in Port-au-Prince Airport where strike is ongoing. #Haiti pic.twitter.com/3KHX4JtcEU— Jacqueline Charles (@Jacquiecharles) March 15, 2017
My dad is stuck somewhere in the airport. Says his flight to Miami was canceled and he doesn't know when he'll get to leave. https://t.co/gQPZMmhKQ0— Sarah Ramírez (@sari_ramirez) March 15, 2017
This is a Breaking News story and will be updated as more information is learned.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments