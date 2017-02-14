Can Haitian konpa get its groove back? This ‘golden’ performer thinks so.

1:55 Former Haiti coup leader Guy Philippe boards plane to Miami escorted by U.S. federal agents Pause

1:47 Preparation for inauguration of Haiti's new President Jovenel Moise

1:58 Haitian migrant in Brazil longs for home

2:44 One man’s reforestation effort in Haiti destroyed by Hurricane Matthew

1:56 The man accused of killing a woman and her daughter made the 911 call

0:58 Wade on Riley: 'I have nothing to squash, I'm thankful for what we were able to build here'

0:35 Dwyane Wade gets thunderous applause when taking the court against the Miami Heat

0:40 Oroville dam break would flood almost 200,000 California residents in 7 hours

2:40 Miami Dolphins draft pick Laremy Tunsil addresses media after allergic reaction