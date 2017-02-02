She didn’t win Miss Universe, but Raquel Pelissier is conquering hearts as Haiti’s runner-up

She’s a Haiti 2010 earthquake survivor, an optometrist and now Raquel Pelissier has one more title to add to her name: runner-up in the Miss Universe pageant.
“I got so much more than I was expecting,” said Pelissier, who arrived in Miami from Manila, Philippines, on Wednesday, three days after she was named runner-up behind Miss France Iris Mittenaere. “For my country, I wanted to make it at least to the top 13 and I made it to final two, so I feel so blessed to have made it.”
Pelissier, who is from Port-au-Prince, said she entered the competition because she wanted to convey a different image of Haiti.
“In the news, there was always something they were saying about Haiti and it wasn’t positive. I wanted to change that,” she said. “I wanted Haiti to make the news and for the news to be great and for everybody in the world to see that Haiti is great and Haiti matters. I’m glad I achieved that.”
On Sunday, Haitians in Miami and on the island were glued to their television sets after the 5-foot-9-inch Pelissier had made it into the semi-finals. It has been 42 years since the country has had a runner-up in the pageant, Gerthie David.
Pelissier was well aware of the hopes that rested on her. “I wanted to do this for my country,” she said. “They’ve been waiting a long time.”
Still, some believe that Pelissier, 25, was short-changed when she wasn’t crowned, speculating that Haiti’s tumultuous political landscape had kept the crown out of her reach. Pelissier doesn’t believe that, recalling that in 2011, Miss Angola — Leila Lopes — was crowned Miss Universe despite her nation’s problems.
On Thursday, hundreds of Haitians, including Washington Redskins wide receiver Pierre Garcon, were expected at an invitation-only event to meet Pelissier at the Caribbean Marketplace at the Little Haiti Cultural Center Complex in Miami.
“She represented us very well,” said Garcon. “I was very happy she made it to the final two.”
Pelissier, who is pursuing a master’s degree in optometry at a university in Madrid and hopes to one day find a cure for blindness, will greet the crowd and discuss her hopes of using her achievement to elevate Haiti’s image around the world.
“Her position represents a lot for young women who look up to her and see her as a role model,” said Mia Lopez, a Miami publicist who organized the event with two other Haitian-American friends. “She was determined to somehow bring Haiti to the forefront.”
While many contestants prepare for their entire lives for a pageant like Miss Universe, Pelissier only began her bid in August when she won her first beauty competition. She credits her success to “determination and knowing who you are and what you have.”
Lacking the kind of sponsorship and government support other contestants enjoyed, Pelissier launched an aggressive social media campaign. She raised money for her pageant expenses on GoFundMe and kept supporters informed by posting on Instagram and Snap Chat. On Twitter, fans boosted her profile by tweeting that they had voted for her. Between Jan. 24 and 28, fans were allowed to pre-vote for their favorite contestant, pushing them into the Top 12 through social media and online.
Meanwhile, fans followed Pelissier’s every move on social media. “We knew what Haitian designers she was wearing, where she was going, who she was meeting with,” Lopez said.
Lopez and friends Angie Bell of Atizan International and Wanda Tima-Gilles, president of L’Union Suite, the popular Haitian-American social platform, initially had planned a simpler welcome. They were going to hold up welcome signs at Miami International Airport, congratulating Pelissier, who is fluent in five languages including English and German.
But then they decided to go bigger.
“The response has been incredible,” said Lopez, who had to stop taking RSVPs after receiving more than 200 in less than 24 hours. “There are like 12 to 15 former pageant winners who responded, mothers who wanted to bring their daughters.”
Pelissier, awed by the reception she has been receiving from Haitians and others, said she’s more than accomplished her goal.
“I didn’t win the crown, but I’ve conquered so many hearts,” she said.
